ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Silcoon. This Pokedex page covers how to get Silcoon, Silcoon's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Demon Slayer Set to Reveal Big News for the Anime Series in 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Demon Slayer anime website recently updated fans that there is a very special Demon Slayer event happening very soon. The Demon Slayer livestream will take place on January 18th on Aniplex's YouTube channel, and will feature the lead Japanese VA for Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae. According to the official Demon Slayer website, the livestream will announce two "huge" events involving the anime this year, along with highlights from the current arc, the Entertainment District arc. With this upcoming Demon Slayer news, fans of the anime are excited. With how much of a box office success the Mugen Train #Anime movie was, breaking records worldwide, many fans are hoping another movie is in the works. Some are even pleading for a spin-off series, which would be more than welcomed and well within the realm of the pre-established world #DemonSlayer has built since its release. With how much of a smash hit Demon Slayer has been since it first graced the black and white pages of the manga, any news coming out of this event will be sure to excite fans. The Demon Slayer livestream kicks off on January 18th at 8PM Japan Time. In other anime news, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still slated for this year, and it looks like we've got some more details that'll reportedly trickle in about the upcoming movie in this month's V Jump magazine. According to online Dragon Ball news reporter DBS Hype, this month's V Jump will contain character breakdowns, Red Ribbon Army Search files, and a special message from the creator of the series, Toriyama. And finally, check out Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in this new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie!
COMICS
SVG

The Real Reason Diamond Dust Is Falling In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl

"Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl" didn't have the best release when it arrived in late 2021. First, the games were leaked on Twitch, effectively spoiling them for everyone. Then, a glitch broke the game for many players, making it difficult to complete. To top things off, critics felt lukewarm about the remake, noting that it was fun, but didn't add anything substantial to the franchise. Fans are still finding great details in "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl," though, fueling their love for "Pokemon" with nostalgia. Some fans were treated to beautiful falling diamond dust in Snowpoint city, an Easter Egg from the original editions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find Diamonds in Minecraft

IGN's Minecraft Wiki guide will walk you through the process of finding and mining Diamond Ore successfully, while also detailing several helpful tips and tricks that will make the progress of finding these shiny blue gems just that much easier!. Diamonds are the most sought-after commodity in Minecraft because not...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Wiki#Platinum#It Waits#Ign
Gamespot

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Offer Limited-Time Easter Egg For Original Games' Fans

When Nintendo called the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl faithful remakes, they weren't kidding. The recent remakes of the 2006 series are chock-full of nostalgia--perhaps even to their detriment--but one of the best things about keeping so much of the original games intact in these new enhanced editions is the inclusion of a pretty heartwarming Easter egg.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Turtle Beach Recon Controller Review

Why go for a third-party controller when Xbox already has several excellent options on hand? Turtle Beach has set out to make a case for non-Xbox-branded controllers, veering slightly away from its usual gaming headset offerings to give us the Recon Controller. Well-constructed and great performing, this gamepad sets itself apart with useful extras like audio enhancement, button remapping, and cooling grips, all for the same price as the Xbox Wireless Controller. Like with everything else, it comes with a small list of drawbacks: there’s a bit of a learning curve to use some of its features, and it doesn’t offer a wireless connection. But considering the features and performance it brings to the table, it’s a compelling rival to what Xbox has on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Cloud Version) - 9 Minutes of Switch Gameplay

Do you want to try Kingdom Hearts 3, but you only have access to a Nintendo Switch? Here's 9 minutes of Switch gameplay from the cloud version of Kingdom Hearts 3. The demo is on a timer, so we tried to cut to as much gameplay as we could before time ran out. The Switch was plugged into an ethernet port on a fiber optic connection with about a 900 Mbps download speed, and 700 Mbps up. The full release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both be sold separately, and as a bundle in Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece when they release on February 10th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Riftforce Review

Back in 1995, famed game designer Reiner Knizia invented a simple two-player Poker variant you could play with a deck of playing cards. Rather than a betting game, it saw players trying to complete several poker-style hands on their side of the table, trying to get a better result than their opponent’s opposite. It was a sort of area control game with a standard deck and it proved so good it spawned an entire genre, the best known of which is Knizia’s customized design Schotten Totten.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
IGN

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Wiki Guide

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative FPS that emphasizes teamwork and stealth over more action-oriented play. IGN’s Rainbow Six Extraction Wiki Guide seeks to help players improve their game by explaining the basics of play and providing both beginner and advanced tips and tricks. There are also detailed Mission, Operator, and Loadout guides to peruse through.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: Discounted Pokémon Legends Arceus, $98 Horizon: FW and More!

If you're all about press-ganging adorable creatures into your growing collection, today's your day. I've snooped around in the long grass and have found decent deals on Pokémon Let's Go Eevee and the cameratastic Pokémon Snap. The capstone deal, however, is Pokémon Legends: Arceus going for considerably less than RRP. Oh, and PlayStation fans should note that Horizon Forbidden West has gotten a tiny bit cheaper since last we spoke.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Nightingale Will Draw From the Lessons Of Mass Effect And Dragon Age In Crafting Its Magical World

Aaryn Flynn is enamored with the idea of a sense of place. His Improbable studio in Edmonton, Inflexion, attests that it's devoted to "creating places," and by extension communities and spaces that feel meaningful to those who inhabit them. It's a goal that carries some significant weight coming from a studio staffed and led by the creators of Mass Effect's Normandy and Dragon Age's Skyhold.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Banjo-Kazooie Arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Later This Week

Nintendo has revealed that the N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie will be available to all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on January 20, 2022. Nintendo shared the news in a tweet that features gameplay from the beloved platformer that was released in 1998 and stars a bear and a bird that are trying to stop an evil witch named Gruntilda.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Horizon: Zero Dawn Wiki Guide

This page contains information on all of the skills available in Horizon Zero Dawn. Skill points are gained by leveling up, or completing Main Quests. These are the skills available in the first line of the Prowler skill set. Silent Strike. Skill Point Cost: 1 Prerequisite: N/A. Press [R1] to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends Arceus is Already On Sale Before Release

Pokemon Legends Arceus is almost here, and if you're looking to pick it up on release day, January 28, then you're in luck. If you preorder the game from Amazon right now you can save $5 on your purchase (see here). This is a remarkable deal, especially considering it's rare...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy