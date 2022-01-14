Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival featuring virtual and weekly on-site screenings

The 32nd annual Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival features a line-up of of 43 films from Jan. 23-March 13.

The film festival, hosted by the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches, will continue with virtual showings this year in efforts to keep people safe during the pandemic. There will also be weekly socially distance on-site watch parties of select films at the Mandel JCC locations in Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach.

Samantha Klein, the JCC’s managing director, said, “We wanted to bring back the on-site watch parties, while keeping in mind that everyone’s comfort level around in-person events is different.”

“This year’s combination of virtual and on-site showings allows us to regain a sense of normalcy, while still protecting the community and offering the meaningful experiences that have come to be expected after 32 years of this event,” Klein continued.

The festival opens on Jan. 23 with a virtual screening of “Tiger Within,” which is about the unlikely friendship between Samuel, a lonely Holocaust survivor played by the late Ed Asner, and Casey, an angry 14-year-old runaway.

Another film screening during the festival is “Truus’ Children,” a documentary about Dutch resistance fighter Truus Wijsmuller, a woman who saved the lives of thousands of Jewish children.

Pamela Sturhoofd and Jessica van Tijn, co-directors for “Truus’ Children,” said in a joint statement, “We are currently working to fulfill the promise we’ve made to ourselves – that we will do everything in our power to safeguard the heritage of Truus Wijsmuller and of the children she helped save.”

“Truus Wijsmuller was a remarkable woman and deserves to have worldwide recognition,” the directors continued.

Another film is “Dodging Death,” a documentary that features a Holocaust survivor named Otto Salamon which will be available to stream online during the festival. At 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the JCC will host a Q&A on Zoom with Erika Lupo, the film’s director, and Salamon.

Among other films screening during the festival include “Dirty Tricks,” a documentary which examines the cheating scandal involving Israeli bridge player Lotan Fisher; the Israeli short film “Reflection,” “Over My Dead Body,” a short about a young Jewish Persian-American woman who, after telling her parents that her fiancé is Muslim, has to choose between her lover and her family; “Queen Shoshana,” a documentary about the first Israeli diva Shoshana Damari; and “Persian Lessons,” about a young Jewish-Belgian man who pretends to be Persian to avoid being executed in a concentration camp.

The festival is scheduled to close on March 13 with a screening of “The Adventures of Saul Bellow” at 3 p.m. followed by Audience Awards announcements at the Mandel JCC’s Palm Beach Gardens location.

Visit PBJFF.org for more information on the festival, including tickets, film descriptions, trailers, and a full schedule and lineup.