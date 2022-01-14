ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Denim Style: Back to Basics

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23R8i9_0dm4JWZq00

Sweats-wearing celebs are a little harder to find this season as stars like Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber step out in new denim fits.

Instead, loose and classic fits were the go-to for tastemakers like Joe Jonas, who paired white jeans with mustard gold Vans and a matching corduroy jacket and Jonah Hill, who sported ripped jeans with psychedelic button-down shirts.

Relaxed fits were favored by a Supreme hoodie-wearing Tom Holland and Hailey Bieber, who opted for chunky white sandals and a bucket hat. And comfort continues to be key, exemplified by Whoopi Goldberg’s extra-long jean shirt and socks-with-clogs moment in New York City.

Reese Witherspoon was seen filming in relatably down-to-earth jean jackets and skirts, while Katie Holmes bundled up in jeans and a cropped denim jacket worn over a puffer coat. Diane Keaton maintained her signature style by adding a rounded hat and lace-less oxfords to her turtleneck and wide-leg jean ensemble.

Styling choices add interest to the new denim looks.

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba channeled a refined version of ’90s grunge in straight-leg jeans paired with lace-up lug-sole boots and a sensible burgundy knit sweater. Aubrey Plaza’s minimalist look—straight-leg jeans and a black turtleneck sweater—was reminiscent of the off-duty style of throwback style icons like Cindy Crawford and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Dan Levy cuffed his ripped jeans to frame colorful hi-top sneakers. Likewise, Kristen Stewart rolled straight-leg jeans just above white socks and traditional preppy loafers. Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, emphasized the relaxed fit of her ripped jeans by cinching the hem with the ankle ties on her leopard-print stilettos.

Rachel Lindsay Abasolo from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchises added a Western vibe to her denim set with boots and a hat.

Jennifer Lopez wore a double-denim look—punctuated with creased-front flared jeans—to sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game with on-again beau Ben Affleck. Days later she was the picture of Italian luxury stepping out in Brunello Cucinelli’s pleated barrel-leg jeans. A wide belt, chunky sweater and knotted scarf tied the laid-back look together.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Buttigieg on Fixing West Coast Port Disruption: ‘Nothing About This Will Be Easy’

The Biden administration is “not waiting one minute to address supply chain disruptions,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into November Air Cargo Growth

IATA said supply chain disruptions and capacity constraints impacted demand, despite favorable economic conditions for the sector. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian & More Honor Late Fashion Icon André Leon Talley

Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Coco Rocha, Kim Kardashian, and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities taking to social media to honor the life of legendary journalist and fashion icon André Leon Talley. Talley, the boundary-breaking Black fashion legend and longtime Vogue editor, died on Tuesday in New York at the age of 73. His cause of death has not been revealed. A singular voice, Talley rose through the fashion ranks at WWD, Vanity Fair and House and Garden, but it was his tenure at Vogue that defined his illustrious career. Talley chronicled his incredible highs and dramatic lows in “The Chiffon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Cindy Crawford
thezoereport.com

Celebrities Save Their Best Street Style Outfits For Grocery Runs

Everyone has a go-to outfit for their weekly grocery runs. Your typical look might be an oversized hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. If you were feeling a bit fancy, maybe you’ll throw on a colorblock tracksuit and your favorite pair of slides. Regardless of your choice, the supermarket is generally a place where you don’t have to ponder too hard on what to wear. However, Hollywood A-listers think differently when they head out to Whole Foods or Erewhon. A celebrity’s outfit for grocery store trips always looks expertly put together and luxe. Stars wear Chanel blazers with baggy jeans, Max Mara cashmere coats, and they never forget to complete their attire with an It bag or shoe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Are All-White Kitchens Still In Style? These Celebrities Say Yes

For a long time, stark, white kitchens were the It-look to have. It seemed like everyone wanted one, and everyone cool had one. Sometime around 2020, though, there were murmurs that they were going out of style — to many people, they were considered overdone, too hard to take care of, and just plain boring. For all the arguments against them, though, there are still many strong reasons you should consider the look, even to this day. Case in point? All the celebrities with white kitchens who are doing this long-standing trend right.
HOME & GARDEN
US Magazine

7 Ugg Shoe Styles Worn by Your Favorite Celebrities

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Stars — they really are just like Us. When they’re not glamming it up for the red carpet or a photo shoot, they love to keep it cozy by rocking comfy footwear. Who needs stilettos when you could be kicking it in slippers? This season, celebs are all about Uggs. The Australian boot brand is making a major comeback, and we’re here for it. Read on to shop seven shoe styles from Ugg’s signature sheepskin line at Zappos, as seen on your favorite stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

16 Two-Stone Rings Inspired by the Celebrity Engagement Style of Choice

Even if you aren’t the type to follow celebrity gossip, the news of Megan Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly was hard to miss. The couple was everywhere in 2021, from the cover of GQ, to the bathroom at the VMAs with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (another “it” pair of the year), to everyone’s Halloween costume. However, when news of the lovebirds was brought to my attention, it wasn’t so much the engagement that piqued my interest, but the ring.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Denim#Franchises#Supreme
Vogue

J Lo Brings Back The Boho Denim Maxi Skirt

“Boho chic” is a divisive phrase. To some, it conjures up low-slung harem pants worn with coin belts and tie-dye peasant blouses – the kind that give even the most forgiving fashion fans the ick. For others, it spells out the style of Sienna Miller, the Olsen twins, and Kate Moss. But now, one of the trend’s key pieces – the maxi skirt – is making a comeback on an unlikely source: Jennifer Lopez.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Glitters in Gold Minidress & Classic Pumps With H.E.R. on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Maude Apatow sparkled for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The “Euphoria” actress sat down last night with Fallon to discuss the HBO Max drama’s second season, wearing a long-sleeved gold minidress. Covered in gold sequins, the glitzy number featured structured shoulders and a pale pink tulle trim. Apatow minimally accessorized with gold butterfly drop earrings and gold rings. For footwear, the “Other People” actress wore a pair of versatile black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers and triangular toes. The staple pair also included stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style added a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Gives ’70s Inspo a Rugged Twist in Flared Pants With Combat Boots

Suri Cruise shows everyone how to wear the flared-leg trend. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was spotted while out and about shopping in New York City yesterday. For the ensemble, Cruise donned a denim jacket that featured a brown vertical stripe throughout that helped create a contrast. On the bottom half, she wore a pair of brown pants that incorporated pink stripes of fabric accented with flared legs and a quilted pattern print. She accessorized with a white tote bag and a black mask. When it came down to the shoes, Cruise slipped her feet into a pair of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TrendHunter.com

Celebrity-Backed Glam Makeup Collections

IPSY is a Beauty for All Industries brand. The inclusive beauty company recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in October 2021. To further celebrate the brand's significance in the beauty industry, IPSY collaborated with Addison Rae to launch the fifth edition of the Glam Bag X program. The actress, singer, and...
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wore Sky-High Platforms with a Bohemian Maxi Skirt

J.Lo wore a statement skirt with some even louder-statement heels while spending quality time with her kids over the long weekend. Lopez was spotted in Bel-Air with her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For the occasion, she wore a black turtleneck sweater, matching black laced heels, and a white flared button-down maxi skirt with a knee-high slit. She paired the ensemble with a black Coach bag featuring the brand's signature Horse and Carriage hardware, and added a polished finish with her hair in a tight bun.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Gives Sportswear a Posh Vibe in Victoria Beckham x Reebok Hoodie & Yeezy Sneakers

Eva Longoria radiates major LA vibes in her latest outfit. The “Devious Maids” producer posted a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing a dark all-black look. For the ensemble, Longoria chose a black hooded sweatshirt from Victoria Beckham that featured white pull strings. She paired it with black Reebok sweatpants that incorporated a yellow Reebok logo on the front of the bottoms under the left pocket. She accessorized with a pair of sleek black square sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) When it came down to the shoes, Longoria opted for a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Snow Day-Chic in Cozy Black Puffer Boots With Justin Bieber and Their Dog

Hailey Bieber shows that even the snow can’t stop her chic outfits. The socialite was posted on her husband Justin Bieber’s Instagram feed on Monday showing her having some winter fun with him and their dog. When it comes to the ensemble, Hailey sported a black and gray puffer coat paired with black slightly baggy trousers. She kept her hands warm by housing them in a pair of brown suede gloves that featured a matching fuzzy trim. She accessorized with a black and white printed bucket hat and sleek black rectangular sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Is Preppy in Gingham Minidress and Steve Madden Mary Jane Heels for ‘How I Met Your Father’ Press Tour

Hilary Duff was the picture of preppy ahead of doing press on “Good Morning America” for her new Hulu rom-com show, “How I Met Your Father.” The “Lizzie McGuire” star posed on the social media platform in a gingham Alessandra Rich minidress. The black-and-white style included puffed sleeves and a lacy Peter Pan collar, as well as black trim on its bodice and sleeves. Duff’s dress, layered over black tights, also featured an ultra-feminine nature from black bow accents on its bodice. Her look’s playfulness was enhanced with crystal bow-shaped earrings by Fallon Jewelry. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Brings It Back To Basics On "Book IT"

DaBaby is apparently hoping to turn a new leaf in 2022. Following the slew of controversy attached to his name in the latter half of 2021, he's continued to push new music out at a rapid pace. However, even his fans haven't necessarily embraced his latest releases, and that has little to do with his controversial comments.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Emily Ratajkowski Doubles Up on Fringe in a Silver Halter

For some, the new year calls for an entirely new look. Allow Emily Ratajkowski to show you how to get your aesthetic transformation right. On Instagram, the model posted photos of her new tousled bangs. It's unclear if the hair was a wig or a real-life chop, but either way, it called to mind '60s-era beauty trends (think swinging icons like Jane Birkin, Marianne Faithfull, and Brigitte Bardot). She completed her glam with cat-eye liner, warm blush, and a nude lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants Him To Reunite With Tom Cruise Onscreen Even Though They Disliked Each Other?

Jennifer Aniston allegedly wants Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise to star in a movie produced by Plan B. Jennifer Aniston surprised fans after it was announced that she decided to return to Plan B Entertainment, the company that she co-owned with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt years ago. The Friends alum decided to leave the company with Pitt following their divorce in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
979
Followers
2K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy