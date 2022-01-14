Celebrity Denim Style: Back to Basics

Sweats-wearing celebs are a little harder to find this season as stars like Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber step out in new denim fits.

Instead, loose and classic fits were the go-to for tastemakers like Joe Jonas, who paired white jeans with mustard gold Vans and a matching corduroy jacket and Jonah Hill, who sported ripped jeans with psychedelic button-down shirts.

Relaxed fits were favored by a Supreme hoodie-wearing Tom Holland and Hailey Bieber, who opted for chunky white sandals and a bucket hat. And comfort continues to be key, exemplified by Whoopi Goldberg’s extra-long jean shirt and socks-with-clogs moment in New York City.

Reese Witherspoon was seen filming in relatably down-to-earth jean jackets and skirts, while Katie Holmes bundled up in jeans and a cropped denim jacket worn over a puffer coat. Diane Keaton maintained her signature style by adding a rounded hat and lace-less oxfords to her turtleneck and wide-leg jean ensemble.

Styling choices add interest to the new denim looks.

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba channeled a refined version of ’90s grunge in straight-leg jeans paired with lace-up lug-sole boots and a sensible burgundy knit sweater. Aubrey Plaza’s minimalist look—straight-leg jeans and a black turtleneck sweater—was reminiscent of the off-duty style of throwback style icons like Cindy Crawford and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Dan Levy cuffed his ripped jeans to frame colorful hi-top sneakers. Likewise, Kristen Stewart rolled straight-leg jeans just above white socks and traditional preppy loafers. Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, emphasized the relaxed fit of her ripped jeans by cinching the hem with the ankle ties on her leopard-print stilettos.

Rachel Lindsay Abasolo from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchises added a Western vibe to her denim set with boots and a hat.

Jennifer Lopez wore a double-denim look—punctuated with creased-front flared jeans—to sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game with on-again beau Ben Affleck. Days later she was the picture of Italian luxury stepping out in Brunello Cucinelli’s pleated barrel-leg jeans. A wide belt, chunky sweater and knotted scarf tied the laid-back look together.