Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dead at 34

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Clint Arlis, known to TV audiences as one of the contestants who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette,” has died, his family and friends have revealed. He was 34.

“It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” reads a message posted to Facebook by a woman identified as his sister Taylor, according to TMZ and Entertainment Weekly . “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”

Arlis appeared on the 11th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015, introducing himself as an architectural engineer from Chicago. He was one of 26 contestants competing for the affections of Bristowe, though he was eliminated from the competition in the season’s third episode.

Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

Nick Viall, a fellow contestant on Bristowe’s season who later starred on “The Bachelor,” posted a message to Twitter upon learning of Arlis’ passing.

“Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis,” wrote Viall , who added that he got the chance to know Arlis after filming. “A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint.”

Arlis’ death was also announced by his high school wrestling coach on Thursday, People reported. Scott Bayer of Batavia High School in Batavia, Illinois, called Arlis one of the school’s “all-time greats.”

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” Bayer wrote , in part, on Twitter.

Bristowe shared a message on her Instagram story after hearing the news.

“I’m not sure what happened, how it happened. All I want to say is that from knowing him on the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show ‘til today, I’ve heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends his family, Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened,” she said.

Arlis’ cause of death had not been disclosed as of Friday morning.

