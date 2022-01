This was Larkin’s first season in the NHL. As a 19-year-old rookie, he was the All-Star representative for a franchise that was in the midst of a two decades-long playoff streak. To some, this moment might have signaled that the Red Wings were somehow going to once again avoid the decline that contenders face at the end of their championship window. He finished that season with 23 goals and 45 points, and it seemed like this was the first of many All-Star appearances for the young forward.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO