ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kyrsten Sinema Faces Backlash From Arizona Democrats For Pro-Filibuster Stance

By Paul Blumenthal
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Kyrsten Sinema’s declaration Thursday that she will not consider changes to Senate rules in order to enact voting rights legislation spurred an immediate backlash from fellow Democrats in Arizona. Condemnation of Sinema’s stance defending the filibuster came from every level of the Democratic Party in her home...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 3

Related
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema, a traitor to the cause of women's rights, loses support of feminists

When Kyrsten Sinema first ran to be the Democratic senator from Arizona, her support from Emily's List seemed to be a no-brainer. The political action committee (PAC) is one of the biggest in politics, and historically is one of the major reasons for the remarkable influx of female leaders in the Democratic Party in the past few decades. The main criteria for supporting candidates — that they be female, pro-choice and Democratic — appeared, at the time, to fit Sinema beautifully. She claimed to believe "a woman, her family, and her doctor should decide what's best for her health" and that she stands for "health clinics like Planned Parenthood and opposes efforts to let employers deny workers coverage for basic health care like birth control." Emily's List was the biggest source of funds for Sinema's 2018 campaign, raising nearly twice as much money for her as her second largest supporting PAC. It is unlikely she would have won by her razor-thin margin without their support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed

Stacey Abrams used a Wednesday campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden's visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. An aide blamed a scheduling conflict, and in a statement released after Biden spoke, Abrams said she welcomed his commitment to changing the filibuster for voting bills.On Wednesday, Abrams said she was a “proud Democrat, and President Joe Biden is my president.” She took questions from the media at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Fox News

'The View's' Ana Navarro accuses Kyrsten Sinema of pulling 'bait-and-switch' on Arizona voters

Ana Navarro, co-host of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," accused Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Wednesday of pulling a "bait-and-switch" on her Arizona constituents. During a segment highlighting the potential for some progressive Democrats to back primary challenges to Sinema and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., over their refusal to scrap the Senate filibuster, Navarro claimed the former had changed her politics since taking office in 2019.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Martha Mcsally
Mother Jones

Democratic Power Brokers Are Abandoning Kyrsten Sinema

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Last week, Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) took the Senate floor and announced that she would never, under any circumstances, vote to curtail the filibuster. It dealt a coup de grace to what could be the Democrats’ last (and best) chance at federal voting rights reform, enraged Arizona organizers who worked to get her elected in 2018, and fell squarely in line with her self-appointed role as the avatar of Senate obstructionism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#State Senate#The Democratic Party#House Democratic#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy