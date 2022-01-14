ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Attention all travel enthusiasts! All the places Uniglobe Travel could take you this year

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsRN8_0dm4H8eT00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Travel enthusiasts, listen up! If you’re looking to scratch another trip off your bucket list, well you’re in luck!

Many locals are taking Uniglobe motor coach trips.

They start here and take people across the country, and no place is too far for them. You could go as close as Pittsburgh or Cleveland, or as far as California. There are even some new trips this year. For one, they’re taking people on a Route 66 trip from Chicago to Oklahoma City, and next year, they’re doing it again, but from Oklahoma City to LA.

If that’s not for you, the travel agency says there’s something there for everyone.

“We like to put the trips together based on what we think is fun for us to do. We might go back to a place a second or third time to help share those experiences for people who are seeing it for the first time, but we also like to do some different things.”

Bill Bryson, owner of Uniglobe Travel

There are plenty of other trips they do. If you’re a big outdoorsy person, Uniglobe has two national park trips this year. One is to the Grand Canyon and the other is to Yellowstone.

There’s also a trip to New York City and a ton of concert and sports trips as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay’s Chance rail trail fetches over $146,000 at auction

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay’s iconic Chance rail trail will be replaced this fall with a brand new trackless train, but the old train just fetched a huge sum at auction. The final auction price for the Chance rail was a whopping $146,531.25 with buyers premium. Around 6:00pm Wednesday evening, the high bid was […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sugardale ending production on bologna

(WJW) — Whether it’s served cold or fried between two slices of bread, one all-American favorite enjoyed at home, school, work or even restaurants is on the chopping block at Sugardale. The over 100-year-old Massillon company said in a statement to FOX 8 that they continually monitor consumer eating trends that are always evolving, which […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WTRF- 7News

Dunkin’ opening announced for Moundsville just in time for iced coffee

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Get your mugs ready! Construction has restarted in Moundsville for the future home of the coffee and donut franchise, Dunkin’. Located adjacent to the Walmart on Route 2, the foundation is set and now crews will start the walls.  Construction kicked off in the late fall, but because it sits near Walmart, an agreement was struck that work […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
State
California State
City
Cleveland, WV
Wheeling, WV
Lifestyle
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

4 young manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio for treatment

SeaWorld Orlando transferred four manatee calves to an Ohio aquarium for rehabilitation, freeing space to treat more of the threatened sea mammals that have been dying in Florida at an alarming rate. SeaWorld said DHL Express transported the manatees from its rescue and rehabilitation center to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Saturday. DHL donated […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack a “Game Changer” for the Salvation Army

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack presented $6883.38 to the Salvation Army through its Game Changer donation program. The company will present the donation to Captain Jennifer VanMeter of the Salvation Army. Donation will help kids get to summer camp Regional President and General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, Kim Florence, said donations to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Snow is good news if you’re hitting the slopes

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — Snow might not be your favorite thing to deal with, but if you like skiing or snowboarding it’s always good news when it arrives. This weekend families are dusting off their snow gear and bundling up to enjoy a day at Oglebay’s slopes.   Snowboarder Kayla Irwin says she looks forward to this day every year and that it makes […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bryson
WTRF- 7News

Donation will help kids get to summer camp

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Hotel Casino Racetrack’s “Game Changer” program turned out to be a true game changer for the Wheeling Salvation Army Tuesday. The program takes the uncashed casino or racing vouchers left by customers and $5 donations from employees and presents them to an area charity. On Tuesday they donated $6,883.38—the amount gathered […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

King of The Hill is coming back

I tell you what, King of The Hill is making a comeback. The show’s creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are planning to revive the animated series with their new animation company called Bandera Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There are no officials details made about how the reboot will play out or when and […]
TV SERIES
WTRF- 7News

Get Free at Home COVID-19 tests; Order here

The website to get free at-home COVID-19 tests is now live. Starting Jan. 18, people can visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home tests or you can go directly to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) order form here:  https://special.usps.com/testkits. Last week President Biden doubled down and plans to have 1 billion rapid at-home COVID-19 tests be distributed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Pittsburgh#Weather#Uniglobe Travel
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to get massive computer chip factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jersey Township trustee Ben Pieper confirmed to NBC4 Thursday afternoon that a nearly 3,200-acre area northeast of Columbus in Licking County will become a massive computer chip factory. The development had been the subject of media reports this week, with Cleveland.com reporting Thursday that sources said Intel is the company behind […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Do you have a good winter photo or video?

(WTRF) — With today’s impending snowstorm, you might have a chance to snap a frozen winter scene or take some video of the kids and pets in the snow. We would love to see your images! Send them to news@wtrf.com or our Facebook page.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WTRF- 7News

Boat with duck hunters overturns in Ohio; 1 dead, 1 hurt

Authorities say a boat carrying four people on a duck hunting trip capsized on an Ohio creek over the weekend, leaving one person dead and another injured. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after the boat started taking on water on the west side of […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers introduce 15-week abortion ban

West Virginia lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks — a proposal nearly identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. As the nation waits for the court to make a decision later this year in the abortion case that could overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy