Matt Lauer appears in only one segment of 'Today' 70th anniversary tribute

Tuesday’s How I Met Your Father premiere tips its hat to Kim Cattrall’s predecessor.
The first episode of the How I Met Your Mother sequel series concludes with a title card in honor of the late Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.
Saget for HIMYM‘s entire nine-season run provided the voice of Future Ted Mosby, who famously framed the CBS sitcom by telling his kids, from off-camera, about how he wanted to get back together with Aunt Robin how he met their late mother, Tracey. Josh Radnor, who starred as present-day Ted, previously paid tribute to Saget,...
