Star Power: These Famous Faces Prove Capricorns Have A Gift For Easily Outshining Their Peers

Is it just us, or do Capricorns have more star power than any other zodiac sign?

We hadn’t really looked into it before, but some of the greatest entertainers, politicians, and athletes of all time fall under the Capricorn birth sign (Dec. 22 to Jan.19). From the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (whose birthday is tomorrow) to Michelle Obama , Denzel Washington , and even the hilarious Tiffany “New York” Pollard , these are not just your average celebrities — they’re superstar status and all extremely unique in their talent and delivery.

According to CoStarAstrology, Capricorns are not necessarily attention-seekers, however they are big on success and respect. They are known to be masters of discipline, who compete with themselves, and appreciate a pat on the back for a job well-done. They are motivated by duty, are usually the responsible friend, and have been “full grown since age six,” the site continues.

“Capricorns aren’t consumed by the need for attention, but are not immune to it. They simply don’t indulge in attention-seeking behavior. They don’t want attention for their looks or style or ingenuity. They don’t want to be admired, but they do want to be respected. They don’t want to be the center of attention. Instead it’s like they need to prove their own abilities to themselves,” CoStarAstrology explains , adding “Capricorns are constantly competing with themselves. They do want praise, though. Not adulation, just praise. Praise is a simple acknowledgment of a job well done. Praise is a pat on the back. They use this as validation to compensate for general feelings of incompetence and inferiority. They plow through adversity with blinders on until they reach success.”

Check out our list of Capricorns below and let us know if you agree with the personality traits listed above — there are many, many more to mame, but these famous faces are our absolute favorites.

1. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

2. Regina King

3. LeBron James

4. Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard

5. Aaliyah

6. Issa Rae

7. Blue Ivy Carter

8. Dwyane Wade

9. Sade Adu

10. Muhammad Ali

11. Omari Hardwick

12. Andra Day

13. Michelle Obama

14. Kit Harington

15. Mary J. Blige

16. Ms. Tina Lawson

17. LL Cool J

18. Denzel Washington

19. Madam C.J. Walker (pictured driving)

20. Morris Chestnut

21. Shonda Rhimes

22. John Legend

23. Taye Diggs

