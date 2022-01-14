ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill to play vs. Steelers, Clyde Edwards-Helaire out

 5 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Darrel Williams are expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC wild-card game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Andy Reid announced.

Hill, who is nursing a heel injury, followed up a limited practice on Thursday by participating in Friday’s session.

Williams was limited in the first two practices this week before participating on Friday. He has been hampered by an ailing toe.

While Hill and Williams are trending in the right direction, Reid announced running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Edwards-Helaire did not practice for the second straight day on Friday while nursing a shoulder injury. The second-year running back missed the final two games of the season after first sustaining the injury in Kansas City’s 36-10 romp over Pittsburgh on Dec. 26.

Williams started Weeks 17 and 18 in place of Edwards-Helaire (517 rushing yards), with Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon providing depth.

Williams, 26, finished with 1,010 scrimmage yards (558 rushing, 452 receiving) and eight total touchdowns (six rushing, two receiving) in 17 games (seven starts) this season.

Hill, 27, finished the season third in the NFL with 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. He earned his sixth career Pro Bowl berth.

–Field Level Media

