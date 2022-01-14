PODCAST: Glacially Musical Episode: #61: Faith No More Is Epic!

Since they debuted in 2015, SEVENTEEN has made each year more impactful than the last. The 13-member group — consisting of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, DK, MINGYU, THE8, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO — made history in December 2021 by becoming the first-ever K-pop act to be named MTV’s Push Artist. Following the success of their Your Choice and Attacca EPs in 2021, they were also the first group overall that year to earn two No. 1s on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. So, what sets SEVENTEEN apart? Not only do they help write, produce, and choreograph their own music, but they have three amazing sub-units that specialize in different areas (hip-hop, vocals, and performance) in order to provide something unique to fans. As the group teases, CARATs should brace themselves for 2022 because there are plenty of surprises in store.
