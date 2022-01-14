ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Glacially Musical Episode: #61: Faith No More Is Epic!

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 6 days ago

The Glacially Musical Pouredcast is a weekly Podcast that has three principles: Beer, Metal, and Swearing! Hosted by Nik Cameron – grown out of the...

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

dailyplanetdc.com

Superman: The Animated Podcast Episode 51 – STAS – S03E08 – Superman’s Pal

In this week’s episode of Superman: The Animated Podcast I am joined by Gary Rolin, the host of the Superman’s Other Pals Podcast. We talk about the season three episode of “Superman: The Animated Series” titled, ‘Superman’s Pal.” Gary talks about his love for Jimmy Olsen, how he got into podcasting and discusses his own podcast.
TV SERIES
themanual.com

The Best Music Podcasts to Spin in 2022

The podcast is the new book. Don’t get us wrong, we love a good story and will never grow out of reading, given a tangible tale in hand. Yet, the efficiency of a podcast cannot be overlooked. The best ones offer great narratives spoken right into your speakers or earbuds, allowing you to be entertained on the go or while you’re knocking out a project.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Kate Clover Shares “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” Cover (ft. Warren Thomas) and New Music Video

Lots of artists perform covers as a tribute to those who came before them, ones that wield a ton cultural cache, or have a track with a meaning very profound to them on a personal level. Very often, covers are just blatant copies with little panache. However, few songs make as much sense as a cover as the truly iconic Nancy Sinatra song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin” and a perfect match for the song is artist Kate Clover! In this stirring cover featuring Warren Thomas, Kate makes the song her own, while still keeping the ethos and magic of the original. The cover follows “Crimewave” ft. Davila 666 + Brandon Welchez (Crocodiles) – out now. Not only is the cover perfect, the trippy video is going to have you asking yourself a lot questions, such as do my meds need adjusting? Am I going to be okay, and so forth. It’s a lot of fun! Kate will drop her debut full-length album this spring, with more news to follow. In the meantime check out the clip here at Ghost Cult!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Voltagehawk – “Cosmic Hangman”

Nashvillains to the core, Voltagehawk will release their highly-anticipated new album Electric Thunder tomorrow, January 21st, 2022, along with a new single and video for their song “Cosmic Hangman!” You can pre-order and pre-save the album and track at the link below. Another banger of a track, “Cosmic Hangman” features Landon, lead singer from Goodbye June on the song. Directeed by Jarrad James and Thomas F. O’Brien V, the video is a fun performance video, anda rare one for rock where you can feel every lick, every drum hit, every bass note, and every word screamed through the screen! Watch the video and rock out right now!
MUSIC
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Country Music Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode with the Eli Young Band and New Website

The Country Music Made Me podcast grew to new heights in 2021 as they welcomed some of the biggest names in Country Music with guests Michael Ray, Chase Rice, Scotty McCreery, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, LANCO, Parmalee, Lindsay Ell, Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox and many others. Showing no signs of slowing in 2022 and continuing to add big names to their resume, producer and host Brendan Osborne is excited to welcome music industry veteran Mike Eli of the Eli Young Band for the podcasts’ 100th episode. “During a time when artists have been unable to tour and share their music, we’re so excited to offer a one of a kind platform for them to share stories about not only their music but their musical journey,” says Osborne.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Big Scenic Nowhere – The Long Morrow

Culled from the same sessions that birthed the Lavender Blues EP in 2020, Big Scenic Nowhere’s second full-length expands the supergroup’s jammed out take on Desert Rock. However, The Long Morrow (Heavy Psych Sounds) sets itself apart from Vision Beyond Horizon by means of a more grounded approach. There aren’t as many songs as before and the album is about ten minutes shorter than its predecessor overall. The guest list also isn’t as loaded this time around, only featuring keyboardist Per Wilberg and The Cure/David Bowie guitarist Reeves Gabrels on the colossal title track.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Devin Townsend to Perform his “Infinity” Album In-Full on An Upcoming Livestream

Devin Townsend has shared a teaser trailer promoting his next quarantine-era livestream! Devy will perform his 1998 album Infinity, in-full. The show takes place live on Saturday, Feb 5th, 12noon PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 7am AEDT (next day). If you miss the stream, the concert will be live for an additional 48 hours. Tickets to the livestream and special merch can be bought at the link below!
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE SINGLE PREMIERE: The Mary Veils – “Bone Blossom Green”

When we last caught up with The Mary Veils, we vibed on their single “Home Video” from their recent EP, Over the Rowhome, released via their new label, punkstockhom {PNKSLM). Now they are back with a cool new single “Bone Blossom Green!” The track comes off their new full-length album Esoteric Hex, due out March 25th, 2022 via PNKSLM. The lead track on the album, “Bone Blossom Green” is a garagey, power-pop gem! Check it out!
MUSIC
MotorTrend Magazine

Missing in the Mojave: Episode 205 of The Truck Show Podcast

Holman takes a five-day journey through the Mojave Desert on the East Mojave Heritage Trail and California Car Cover's Jimmy DeFrank comes back on the show with an offer that Truck Show Podcast listeners can't refuse. The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with Gale Banks Engineering. ...is...
CARS
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Battle Beast – Circus Of Doom

With seventeen years on the clock and five albums already in the bag, Finnish sextet Battle Beast are back once again with another head-shaking, neck-breaking slab of electrifying European power metal. For those already familiar with the band then their sixth full length release, Circus of Doom (Nuclear Blast), will be like slipping into an old pair of comfortable, sparkly metal boots. For everyone else who may be interested, just strap on the nearest air guitar and prepare to grin stupidly for the next forty gloriously cheesy minutes or so.
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE STREAM: Milquetoast – “Space Force”

Indiana power trio and lords of the funderground Milquetoast will drop a new album, Caterwaul, on January 28th, 2022 via the esteemed purveyors of badassery – Wise Blood Records. The band has teamed up with Ghost Cult today to drop their new single “Space Force” in all its aural glory. But don’t be fooled by its epic surf-punk, Tarantino-soundtrack on crack cool intro, as it devolves into a sludgy Melvins-inspired middle section, before spazzing out again. Although rooted in hardcore, stoner rock, and metal, this band continues to surprise us with each new track.Caterwaul was mastered by Chris Fielding of Conan and recorded and mixed by Tucker Thomasson (Throne of Iron). Artwork by Ellie Shvaiko (IG: bun_aus_nord). Sign up for the “Space Force” right now!
INDIANA STATE
nnhsnorthstar.com

Podcast: ‘Sup Pups Episode Four

Faye Tyschper is a junior at Naperville North High School and is looking forward to her first year working with The North Star. She hopes to further develop...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Elite Daily

SEVENTEEN Promises New Music And Epic Surprises In 2022

Since they debuted in 2015, SEVENTEEN has made each year more impactful than the last. The 13-member group — consisting of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, DK, MINGYU, THE8, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO — made history in December 2021 by becoming the first-ever K-pop act to be named MTV’s Push Artist. Following the success of their Your Choice and Attacca EPs in 2021, they were also the first group overall that year to earn two No. 1s on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. So, what sets SEVENTEEN apart? Not only do they help write, produce, and choreograph their own music, but they have three amazing sub-units that specialize in different areas (hip-hop, vocals, and performance) in order to provide something unique to fans. As the group teases, CARATs should brace themselves for 2022 because there are plenty of surprises in store.
MUSIC
Variety

Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ to Debut on Netflix in February

Madea, the gun-toting grandmother who can rock a house arrest ankle bracelet like no one else, is making her Netflix debut next month. Tyler Perry’s beloved character is emerging from retirement after 2019’s “Madea’s Family Funeral” and returning for “A Madea Homecoming,” which is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 25. Perry will write, direct and star in the movie, the 12th installment in the long-running film franchise. The latest chapter in the commercially successful Madea Cinematic Universe centers around the character’s great-grandson’s college graduation. However, the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD

