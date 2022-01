Law enforcement officers from across the region showed up for Vogel's funeral. Photos courtesy of Sheriff's Office. Police officers from throughout the region joined family and friends of Lieutenant Matthew Vogel to honor his life of service to the community. Lieutenant Vogel served as a Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer for 22 years and was laid to rest on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Crest Haven Cemetery in Clifton.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO