Eurowings to further expand its network at Stockholm Arlanda

routesonline.com
 6 days ago

– will launch direct routes to Greece and Cologne this summer. The Lufthansa Group’s low-cost carrier Eurowings continues to have strong faith in the Swedish market and the Stockholm region and is now expanding access with the addition of three European routes from Stockholm Arlanda. The routes to Cologne, Crete and...

www.routesonline.com

routesonline.com

Vueling To Open London Gatwick Base

International Airlines Group is increasing competition with easyJet at the UK’s second largest airport. Vueling, the low-cost sister airline of British Airways (BA) and Iberia, has announced an expansion from London Gatwick (LGW) as part of its summer 2022 flying program. The Spanish carrier plans to operate 12 short-haul...
routesonline.com

Kazakhstan's Air Astana Restores Full Network Following Unrest

The carrier was boosted by Almaty Airport ending emergency hours of operation. Air Astana said its entire network has been fully restored after domestic and international operations were disrupted by civil unrest across Kazakhstan. The country’s largest airport, Almaty (ALA), reopened Jan. 13, but flights were initially limited to an...
routesonline.com

Monthly Passenger Movements Cross Five Million Mark For Malaysia Airports Group

Monthly passenger movements for the Malaysia Airports group of airports including Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG) in Turkey crossed the five million mark for the first time in 2021 in December. The Group registered a total of 5.35 million passenger movements where Malaysia operations contributed 3.11 million or 58%,...
routesonline.com

Lynx Air To Serve Five Canadian Destinations

The startup—which plans to have a fleet of almost 50 aircraft over the next seven years—is looking to enter markets already served by Air Canada, WestJet and Flair. Canada’s newest ULCC Lynx Air will launch commercial flights in April with tickets now on sale for seven domestic routes across the country.
The Independent

British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.The introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.Follow live coverage of the 5G travel disruptionsWe are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has “issued safety advice” to airlines.British...
CBS Miami

Lufthansa Group Cancels Frankfurt-To-Miami Flights Due To 5G Rollout

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wireless companies are rolling out 5G technology in some areas Wednesday. The FAA is concerned about interference with systems that help pilots land in low visibility and bad weather. That led to a list of flight restrictions. Airlines warned as many as 1,100 passenger and cargo flights a day would be delayed, diverted or canceled. On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two-mile buffer zone around many of the nation’s busiest airports. The FAA says that’ll reduce the worst disruptions, but it has approved just 45% of airliners to operate in all weather conditions where 5G is active. Because of the 5G rollout, Lufthansa Group has canceled Thursday’s Frankfurt-to-Miami flights and is switching aircraft. Air India, Emirates And Japan Airlines are also changing service to the U.S.
routesonline.com

Air Transat resumes direct flights between Canada and Algarve

Air Transat resumes weekly connection between Toronto and Faro. Operation starts on January 18 and runs until October 25 - It is the first time the airline extends operations to the Algarve during the summer. The long-haul flight is a clear positive sign of the region's importance and the result of the work carried out by ANA- VINCI Airports in the development and sustainability of airport routes.
routesonline.com

Brussels Airlines To Relaunch Host Of Routes For Summer Season

Short- and medium-haul vacation destinations make up the bulk of the carrier’s restored routes. The resumption of Brussels (BRU)-Washington Dulles (IAD) flights and launch of a BRU-Munich (MUC) route are the highlights of Brussels Airlines’ newly released 2022 summer schedule. IAD will become Brussels Airlines’ second US destination...
routesonline.com

SunExpress Schedules New Summer Routes

Beirut, Copenhagen and Helsinki are among the destinations receiving new routes to Turkey this summer. SunExpress, the Turkish-German leisure carrier, has filed plans to launch 21 new scheduled routes for the summer 2022 season, including nine services from Antalya. Routes’ analysis of OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the carrier intends...
simpleflying.com

Where Is Eurowings Flying Its Wet-Leased airBaltic A220s?

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you: it is an airBaltic A220 photo in an article about Eurowings. That’s because Eurowings has wet-leased two aircraft from the Latvian airline. Based at Stuttgart, the A220s entered Eurowings’ employ on December 13th and 23rd. Currently scheduled (and bookable) until March 26th, it is unclear if they’ll be used through the summer.
routesonline.com

Air France Expands Canadian Network With Québec Route

The Canadian airport’s CEO Stéphane Poirier said the arrival of Air France would bring 'major economic benefits' for the city. Air France is increasing service to Canada during the summer season with the addition of Québec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) to its network. The...
routesonline.com

Qatar Airways launches new cargo connection to Munich

Munich Airport welcomes a further increase in so-called cargo-only services. As of today, Qatar Airways is operating regular flights to and from Munich with a cargo version of its Boeing 777. The routing starts in Bangalore, India, and leads via Qatar's capital Doha to Munich and then on to Chicago. On the return flight, in exactly the opposite rotation, the freighter reaches Munich every Tuesday. Qatar Airways operates this service on behalf of the international logistics provider DB Schenker.
routesonline.com

Greenland Eyes Tourists From North America And Europe

The world’s largest island is forging ahead with several airport infrastructure projects as it seeks to attract new air services. Greenland is making a major push to increase connectivity over the coming years as work progresses on three airport projects that will open up the world’s largest island to new international destinations.
routesonline.com

LATAM, Virgin Atlantic Sign Codeshare Accord

The tie-up comes as LATAM Airlines Group anticipates restoring 72% of pre-pandemic capacity in January. LATAM Airlines Group and Virgin Atlantic signed a codeshare agreement that will include Virgin placing its code on LATAM’s London Heathrow (LHR)-São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) route and building on an existing interline agreement between the carriers.
simpleflying.com

Eurowings Vs Eurowings Discover: What’s The Difference?

While Eurowings and Eurowings Discover are both owned by the Lufthansa Group, their daily operations could not be further apart. They both have different air operator certificates and IATA codes, and while one focuses on low-cost short-haul routes in Europe, the other markets long-haul leisure destinations around the globe. With this in mind, let’s take a look and highlight what the differences are between the two German airlines.
routesonline.com

Armenia’s National Airline Fly Arna Reveals Initial Plans

Startup plots route network that will encompass Central Asia, Russia and the Middle East. New Armenian flag-carrier Fly Arna will begin its operational life with two Airbus A320s and look to Central Asia, Russia and the Middle East for its initial routes, the company’s backers said Jan. 14. The...
routesonline.com

Norse Secures US Approval For Transatlantic Routes

The decision means the startup is one step closer to starting low-cost transatlantic flights between Europe and the US. The US Transportation Department (DOT) has given Scandinavian startup Norse Atlantic Airways the green light to launch scheduled commercial operations between Europe and the US. The long-haul LCC lodged an application...
routesonline.com

Routes in Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (w/c Jan. 17)

Routes details the latest new route announcements, as well as the services returning to carriers’ networks. Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume. Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Let us know your network news.
routesonline.com

Athens : 2021 in numbers – Recovery of Passenger Traffic at almost 50% vs 2019, despite the Jan – midMay2021 lockdown

With our Warmest Wishes for a Happy, COVIDfree, Prosperous 2022, a few numbers for 2021. Overall, the year 2021 ended with Athens International Airport’s traffic amounting to 12.35 million passengers – better than expected- exceeding the respective 2020 levels by 52.8%, but lagging behind by 51.7% compared to 2019. Domestic passengers exceeded the 2020 levels by 52.8% and international passengers by 52.9% but lagged well behind 2019 levels by 40.6% and 56.6% respectively.
