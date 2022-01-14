ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County fire chief rescues woman from burning home

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

An Orange County fire chief was in the right place at the right time when he rescued a woman from inside a burning home last week.

Highland Falls Fort Montgomery Chief Ryan Falk was in the neighborhood when the call came in for a fully involved fire on Jevens Road last Thursday.

Falk says he made his way inside while flames shot out of the roof and back of the house. He noticed a woman trapped in the stairwell - frozen in fear.

He pulled her to safety and got her out of the house just in time.

Authorities believe the fire started in the chimney.

The woman is OK, thanks to Falk.

Dawn Velapoldi
5d ago

great job highland falls emergency team is wonderful police fire ambulance fort Montgomery also great job bless u all

