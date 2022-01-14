ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coheed and Cambria Announces New Album “Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind”

Cover picture for the articleCoheed and Cambria have announced the full details of their highly-anticipated new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The thirteen track album was produced by the band’s own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini, and will be released worldwide on May 27th. Pre-orders for the album on DSPs and...

