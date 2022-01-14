Coheed and Cambria Announces New Album “Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind”

Lots of artists perform covers as a tribute to those who came before them, ones that wield a ton cultural cache, or have a track with a meaning very profound to them on a personal level. Very often, covers are just blatant copies with little panache. However, few songs make as much sense as a cover as the truly iconic Nancy Sinatra song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin” and a perfect match for the song is artist Kate Clover! In this stirring cover featuring Warren Thomas, Kate makes the song her own, while still keeping the ethos and magic of the original. The cover follows “Crimewave” ft. Davila 666 + Brandon Welchez (Crocodiles) – out now. Not only is the cover perfect, the trippy video is going to have you asking yourself a lot questions, such as do my meds need adjusting? Am I going to be okay, and so forth. It’s a lot of fun! Kate will drop her debut full-length album this spring, with more news to follow. In the meantime check out the clip here at Ghost Cult!

