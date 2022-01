When it comes to hours of content released, Marvel Studios is coming off their biggest year ever. 2021 saw the MCU expand to include not only 4 new feature films, but also 5 Disney+ original series. Those shows really showed out, too, proving that Marvel Studios knows what they’re doing when it comes to screens big and small. We even got to see some interconnectivity between the movies and shows which only makes us more excited for what’s ahead in 2022.

