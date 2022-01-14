12 Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend After Dark

There’s something in the air this week, and it’s not Omicron. It’s a playoff feeling, one that we’ve come to expect in late spring when the Knights go on their run, but this one came earlier. The Raiders don’t take the field until Sunday and they’re not playing at home, BUT something in the air makes us want to party like it’s already Super Bowl weekend.

If you’ve got that feeling, the next three nights of After Dark are for you.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

HEAR: It’s gonna get the good kind of rowdy when Mustard Plug , Buck O Nine , and Omnigone arrive for the “In Defense of Ska Tour” arrives at Backstage Bar and Billiards on Fremont Street. 8 p.m., $17-$20, backstagebarlv.com

It’s 80s Night at Brooklyn Bowl , with DJ C01 set to deliver a time capsule full of Reagan-era tunes. 8 p.m., FREE with RSVP, brooklynbowl.com

DANCE: There is no sin in spending your Friday night with DJ Vice at Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub 10:30 p.m., $30-$50, zoukgrouplv.com

Meanwhile, Henry Steinway, who you might know as RL Grime , returns to his residency at Wynn’s XS Nightclub . 10:30 p.m., $45-$65, wynnsocial.com

Photo Courtesy of Zouk Group’s Instagram

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

LAUGH: Wayne Brady is back in Vegas this weekend, headlining at the Mirage Theatre as part of the resort’s “Aces of Comedy” lineup. 1 0 p.m., $39.99+, mirage.mgmresorts.com

Or, if you prefer, former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer , will perform the second of three shows he’s doing at South Point this weekend. 7:30 p.m., $45+, southpointcasino.com

HEAR: We’re in the desert but you’ll feel the “Ocean Breeze” when yacht rock superstars Pablo Cruise dock at Silverton Casino’s Veil Pavilion. 8 p.m., $35+, silvertoncasino.com

These days, T.I. is going exclusively as TIP . Probably so no one confuses him with the hotel right up the Strip. On Saturday, you can see Treasure Island TIP do his Grammy Award-winning thing at Drai’s Nightclub . 10:30 p.m., $40-$60, draisgroup.com

DANCE: It’s a huge night for Tiësto , who celebrates his birthday a couple days earlier with a show at Zouk Nightclub . You can bring a present if you want, or write him a nice card with that new stationary you got for Christmas? 10:30 p.m., $50-$75, zoukgrouplv.com

Fresh off his appearance at Sunday’s Raiders victory, sports fan Lil Jon is playing a set at MGM’s Hakkasan Nightclub . 10:30 p.m., $30-$50, hakkasangroup.com

Photo Courtesy of House of Blues’ Instagram

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

HEAR: Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues welcomes “Sour Patch Kids” and “La La Land” rapper Bryce Vine and his Miss You a Little Tour . Pop/rap duo Gianni Dibernardo and Kyle Devore – Gianni & Kyle to their friends – will also be on hand, as will singer Chloe Lilac . 7:30 p.m., $29.50, houseofblues.com

DANCE: And Vegas fixture Eric D-Lux gets to play ringleader at Marquee Nightclub’s Sunday Night Circus . 10 p.m., $20-$30, marqueelvnc.com

