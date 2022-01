General Motors arrived at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show with some very important announcements and launches. While the unveiling of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is what grabbed headlines, the automobile conglomerate also showcased a concept car that gives a glimpse into what the company believes will be the future of mobility. Meet the Cadillac InnerSpace concept, a spaceship-looking EV that joins the brand’s PersonalSpace and SocialSpace concepts that were revealed at last year’s CES. From the outside, the InnerSpace concept looks like a sporty GT car with a muscular design highlighted by a dramatically low roof and massive wheels. The front looks like a futuristic rendition of Cadillac’s signature styling, including the illuminated logo on the nose. The entire glasshouse is neatly integrated into the bodywork to the extent the borders appear to be non-existent.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO