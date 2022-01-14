New research says natural disasters can bring couples closer together

For billions of people across the world, life as we knew it stopped in 2020. Families and friends were separated. Masks mandated. Hand washing essential. Every trip outside became risky. As news of deaths, variants and long-term effects of COVID trickled in daily, we were forced to adjust to a new normal marked by constant anxiety and fear, which has only worsened with the recent surge in Omicron cases in Australia. But for a particular group of Australians, this lifestyle is all too familiar. As both the mother of a childhood cancer survivor and a Curtin University PhD student exploring families’ experiences of...

CANCER ・ 15 HOURS AGO