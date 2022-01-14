School And Indoor Mask Requirements In Eagle County Will Expire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department is changing COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The health department says it’s an attempt to keep schools open for in-person instruction. “Today, we will be posting new guidelines for city schools,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. A major change in the way the Philadelphia Health Department will be handling temporary school closures in the city due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The school district was sent a letter outlining the changes. “Given the current widespread community transmission occurring at this time, we will no longer use sing case numbers to determine when to pause in-person learning,” Bettigole said. “Instead,...

