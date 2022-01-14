ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-14 20:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov



weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 7 PM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 12.4 Wed 8 am CST 12.8 12.9 12.9
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Spotty Black Ice Tonight Slick spots on area roads may persist overnight as temperatures continue to fall. Snow will linger across west Kentucky through about midnight then diminish. Untreated roads and bridges are most likely to see black ice development. Motorists should use caution if driving overnight.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 12:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Dimmit, Frio, Kendall, Kerr, Maverick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Dimmit; Frio; Kendall; Kerr; Maverick; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Zavala PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog with local visibilities of 1/4 mile or less is developing early this morning over parts of the Hill Country and San Antonio area, then southwest to the Winter Garden area. Motorists are urged to slow down, use low beams, and allow extra time to reach their destinations. Fog will lift between 9 AM and 11 AM.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 21:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 04:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 05:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 08:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 20:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 21:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth RAIN CHANGES TO SNOW EARLY THIS MORNING WITH SLIPPERY TRAVEL IMPACTING PART OF THE MORNING COMMUTE Rain will develop through daybreak and quickly change to snow in most locations through 8 am. A period of light to occasionally moderate snow is expected during the morning hours before coming to an end in most locations by lunchtime. 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected generally south of a Hartford...to Worcester...to Boston line. Part of the morning commute will be impacted with reduced visibility and roads becoming snow/slush covered. Please drive with extra caution this morning and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches...with localized amounts as high as 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph...causing blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Anderson; Henderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henderson and northwestern Anderson Counties through 500 PM CST At 412 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coffee City and another storm 15 miles west of Frankston, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Athens, Chandler, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City, Poynor and Moore Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches...with localized amounts as high as 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph...causing blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-19 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastern Fremont County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest confidence of freezing precipitation will be 9 AM to 5 PM. Ice accumulation could still occur outside of this timeframe.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. Target Area: Sabine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southern Sabine Counties through 245 PM CST At 154 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hemphill, or 18 miles west of Toledo Bend Dam, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hemphill, Florien, Fisher, Negreet, Mount Carmel, Yellowpine and Columbus. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SABINE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Loudoun, Northern Fauquier, Western Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Loudoun; Northern Fauquier; Western Loudoun WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of up to two inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 3 to 4 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start as rain and then switch over to snow during the Thursday morning commute.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 15:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego FREEZING DRIZZLE ACROSS HIGHER TERRAIN EAST OF LAKE ONTARIO THIS AFTERNOON There will be patchy freezing drizzle across higher terrain including the Tug Hill Plateau, and Western Adirondacks. Any accumulation will be very light, perhaps a glaze. However, any amount of ice can make untreated roadway very slick. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling this afternoon. Precipitation will change over to snow showers late this afternoon and early this evening. Locations impacted include Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield, Herrings, Highmarket, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Port Leyden and Harrisville.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

