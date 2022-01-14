Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Anderson; Henderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henderson and northwestern Anderson Counties through 500 PM CST At 412 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coffee City and another storm 15 miles west of Frankston, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Athens, Chandler, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City, Poynor and Moore Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO