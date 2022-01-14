Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 15:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego FREEZING DRIZZLE ACROSS HIGHER TERRAIN EAST OF LAKE ONTARIO THIS AFTERNOON There will be patchy freezing drizzle across higher terrain including the Tug Hill Plateau, and Western Adirondacks. Any accumulation will be very light, perhaps a glaze. However, any amount of ice can make untreated roadway very slick. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling this afternoon. Precipitation will change over to snow showers late this afternoon and early this evening. Locations impacted include Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield, Herrings, Highmarket, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Port Leyden and Harrisville.
