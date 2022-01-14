ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustace, TX

PICTURES: 2 RVs catch fire, 1 destroyed in Eustace

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) — Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a report of a mutual aid structure fire on Thursday at approximately 11:20 a.m.

East Texas in need of 911 dispatchers, Longview Police and Fire Department host hiring event

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, located on FM-316 North in Eustace, one RV had already been engulfed while the other had just begun to catch fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lanJG_0dm4BfHp00
    Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFPMP_0dm4BfHp00
    Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAB4z_0dm4BfHp00
    Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255vPE_0dm4BfHp00
    Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCDfn_0dm4BfHp00
    Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OabM_0dm4BfHp00
    Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

After several more fire engine crews arrived, including one from Gun Barrel City, firefighters managed to bring the second RV’s fire under control.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man killed in rollover crash, ejected from car

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary report from DPS states that 40-year-old Kurt Nash was driving on Loop 281 at 3 p.m. when his car “veered to the left, entered a side skid, traveled into the center median and rolled.” The report did not […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Gun Barrel City, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Eustace, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Longview, TX
Accidents
KETK / FOX51 News

17-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to head in Diboll

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a vehicle in the wood line in Diboll. On Tuesday evening, around 9:35 p.m., Diboll Police received a 911 call regarding shots fired in the 1000 block of Cypress in Diboll. When officers responded […]
DIBOLL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Rvs#Accident#Rv#Google#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Gladewater police arrest subject who reportedly broke into residence while experiencing ‘chemically induced delirium’

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested Monday morning after Gladewater police officers got a call that someone was destroying property and ran into a nearby residence. Police were called to a business on south Highway 271 near the Gladewater city limits. The caller advised that there were no weapons in the residence and […]
GLADEWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

SOBERING LESSONS: ‘Shattered Dreams’ teaches students the dangers of drunk driving at Winnsboro High School

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro High School students involved with Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), presented their “Shattered Dreams” project that raises awareness against drunk driving. East Texas has been hit hard with a teenager and two small children killed by alleged drunk drivers just this week. According to Mother’s Against Drunk […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

4K+
Followers
929
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy