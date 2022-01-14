ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shkreli ordered to return $64M from drug price hike, barred from pharma industry

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Martin Shkreli must return $64.6 million in profits he and his former company reaped from raising the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim, a federal judge ruled Friday while also barring the provocative, imprisoned ex-CEO from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his...

The Independent

Tax on America’s wealthiest households could erase half of country’s out-of-pocket health costs, report finds

The combined wealth of American billionaires increased by $2 trillion over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the collective fortunes of the nation’s wealthiest households topped more than $5 trillion.A report from the Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam and Patriotic Millionaires found that 3.6 million global households worth more than $5m have a combined wealth of more than $75 trillion.An annual wealth tax applied to the world’s wealthiest people would raise $2.52 trillion a year – or more than $3.6 trillion a year with a more progressive tax structure – on household wealth over $5m,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

3 in 4 Marylanders do not believe vaccine mandates are an attack on their freedom, reveals survey.

The Supreme Court recently blocked an enforcement of a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Majority of respondents believe politicians should disclose their own vaccine status. Infographic showing vaccine mandate views in each state. As the Delta variant began to recede and our individual freedoms began to return to some semblance of normality, Omicron […] The post 3 in 4 Marylanders do not believe vaccine mandates are an attack on their freedom, reveals survey. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Top Wall Street bank executive stands firm on vaccine mandate after Supreme Court decision

While the US Supreme Court may have ruled against the OSHA coronavirus vaccine mandate affecting companies with more than 100 employees, some Wall Street executives are refusing to budge on their own rules requiring vaccination. Among them is Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan Chase, America's largest bank by assets. The company operates nine offices, according to Forbes. The company claims that 97 per cent of its staff is vaccinated. “To go to the office, you have to be vaxxed, and if you aren’t going to get vaxxed, you won’t be able to work in that office,” Mr...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS

