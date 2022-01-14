ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LBCA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Feature Artigues

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmFXr_0dm4BTdz00

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Director of Athletics Jay Artigues, along with other members of the 2021 and 2022 classes, will be inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this evening in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Joining Artigues in the Class of 2021 are Rick Jones, Bob Lemons, Larry Schneider, Johnny Hoffpauir, Larry Stegall and John Altobello.

Members of the 2022 class are Joe Brockhoff, Roger Cador, Paul Mainieri, Jimmy Aulds, Burke Broussard, Mel Didier, Wayne Johnson and Rick Mauldin.
The new classes will join previously inducted members Tony Johns, Dwayne “Beetle” Bailey, Skip Bertman, Micah Harper, Don Boniol, M. L. Woodruff, Reginald Lambright, Jeff Schexnaider, Ronnie Coker, David Moreau, Ron Maestri, Wilbert Ellis and Tony Robichaux.

Artigues served as the head baseball coach at Southeastern from 2006 until taking over as the athletic director following the 2013 season. He compiled a 276-188 on-field record, placing him second on the school’s all-time wins list.

Southeastern baseball established itself as a growing force in the region under Artigues, producing three All-Americans, four Freshman All-Americans, a Capital One Academic All-American, the NCBWA National Stopper of the Year, the Southland Conference’s Player, Hitter, Relief Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, numerous All-Conference and Southland All-Academic players, as well as Southeastern single-season and career record holders.

He was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Coach of the Year in 2010 after Southeastern climbed into the national rankings for the first time at the Division I level. The Lions remained in the polls for eight straight weeks that season, reaching as high as No. 17.

A member of Artigues’ first Lion squad, Wade Miley, was a first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2009 MLB Draft, represented the club in the 2012 MLB All-Star Game and was honored by the Sporting News as their Rookie of the Year for the National League that same season.

Prior to Southeastern, Artigues spent four seasons at Pearl River Community College where he led the Wildcats to three conference championships and an appearance in the JUCO World Series. In his final season at PRCC, Artigues’ squad enjoyed a No. 1 ranking in the final JUCO regular-season poll.

Before returning to Pearl River in 2001, where he was a two-year letter winner along with a first-team All-State and All-Region selection, Artigues spent three seasons at Bossier Parish Community College. During his final season, he led the Cavaliers to a school-record 46 wins and a No. 8 ranking in the final NJCAA poll.

DIAMOND CLUB / S CLUB
Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the baseball program are encouraged to join the Diamond Club. Lion baseball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners.

All membership fees and donations to both the Diamond Club and S Club (baseball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern baseball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com .

SOCIAL MEDIA
For more information on Lions Baseball, follow @LionUpBaseball or @MattRiser17 on Twitter, @LionUpBaseball on Instagram and Facebook, and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
WGNO

‘Joey Franchise’ is toast of Cincinnati as Bengals advance

CINCINNATI (AP) — Regardless of whether Cincinnati wins and advances in the playoffs this weekend, it’s difficult to overstate quarterback Joe Burrow’s value to the Bengals. He turned out to be the combination of confidence, work ethic, unpretentious leadership and intangibles the downtrodden organization sought when they drafted him first overall in 2020. He led […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Robichaux
Person
Paul Mainieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#All Americans#Southland#Division#Lions#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Mlb Draft
WGNO

UPDATE: SU President-Chancellor search committee to meet again on Thursday; interviews with semi-finalists complete

UPDATE – BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University President-Chancellor search committee has completed its interviews with the five semi-finalists for the position. Earlier Wednesday, the search committee interviewed Dr. James Ammons and Dr. Dennis Shields. On Tuesday, the committee interviewed Dr. Kent Smith, Dr. Walter Kimbrough, and Dr. Laurence Alexander. After the interviews, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy