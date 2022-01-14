ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Sacramento Kings player Moe Harkless has sent $50,000 back to his hometown

By Randi Richardson
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome hometown heroes move away but never really leave home. That’s certainly true for Sacramento Kings forward Maurice “Moe” Harkless, a native of Queens, New York, who has donated thousands of dollars for young adults transitioning out of the foster care system. His first donation of...

