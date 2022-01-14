Why Sacramento Kings player Moe Harkless has sent $50,000 back to his hometown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday Night Live playfully mocked the Sacramento Kings Saturday night after their game against the Nets, giving them a ribbing for their poor performance. “Why can’t Sacramento get anything going tonight?” one of the hosts asks the comedy panel. “Well, in my opinion, the biggest thing for me is that the Kings don’t have any NBA players whereas the Nets do,” responds Kenan Thompson. The panel goes on to mock the Kings, showing a statistics card in which a fictional Kings equipment manager, Dougie McCormick, had to hit the hardwood. The only stats that aren’t zeroes are the number of Asthma attacks he has. The Kings got in on the joke, tweeting: “We appreciate you for trying, Dougie McCormick.” We appreciate you for trying, Dougie McCormick 🥴 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 16, 2022 SNL even goes as far as to photoshop a child guarding a Nets player, poking fun at just how unqualified the players were that night. While the truth is that many players were out due to COVID for the game, it’s still refreshing to see the Kings getting some national attention, albeit mockingly. The full SNL skit can be seen on YouTube, here.

