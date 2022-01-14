ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army Spokane needs help to get rid of abundance of food

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Salvation Army Family Resource Center recently received tons of perishable and non-perishable foods and needs help distributing it.

Brian Pickering, Director of Communications at Salvation Army Spokane, says the abundance of food needs to get out to families in need. The nonprofit says any families facing financial hardships should swing by the food bank instead of spending money on groceries.

The food bank is calling on volunteers, as well. The organization needs help sorting food, stocking shelves, and assisting families pack their groceries.

You can contact or find more information on the Resource Center here.

The food bank is at 204 E. Indiana Ave, Spokane. The building is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 8

Katie Kettle
5d ago

l volunteered there. it got complicated because some guy named Jim didn't like my Footware! 😳😂 But it's still a wonderful organization that helped a lot and l thank them!

Sugar mama sunshine
5d ago

Salvation Army went woke to go broke. They are the Army for the liberal luciferians. Don't give them a dime.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane community rallies behind family that moved to Colorado, lost everything in Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. – A Spokane family moved to Colorado to connect with extended family and start a new life.  But two months later, the Marshall Fire burned down their home and the memories from Spokane turned to ash.  They may be miles away, but the Spokane community has shown an outpouring of support. The Kogler family knows some memories cannot be...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Life Flight opening new critical care base in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Life Flight Network is opening a new critical care base in Coeur d’Alene.  This will come with a helicopter, flight nurses, medics, mechanics and a plot to help carry patients and other critical life-saving equipment.  Every minute counts in an emergency and Life Flight says this expansion will help hospitals, as well as first responders in...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘There is not a safe way’: Propane explosion injures two people living inside tent

SPOKANE, Wash — Trying to stay warm this winter almost cost two people their lives. A man and a woman staying in a tent on North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue were using a propane tank with a device attached to stay warm. They didn’t realize their propane tank had a slow leak. When one of them lit a cigarette inside the tent, it caused an explosion that injured them severely.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Propane explosion leaves 2 with severe burns

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were severely burned in a propane explosion Monday afternoon. Spokane firefighters responded to a tent near North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday for reports of injured people. Two victims were quickly taken to the hospital because of the severity of their injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lack of staffing moves Reardan-Edwall schools online

REARDAN, Wash. — Citing a lack of staffing, the Reardan-Edwall School District announced Monday students will be switching to remote learning for the rest of the week.  In a lengthy voicemail Monday, the superintendent said the district was committed to in-person learning as long as they had enough staff to do so, but that’s no longer the case.  The district will provide...
REARDAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to maintain your mental health as Omicron brings on more COVID cases, uncertainty

SPOKANE, Wash.  – This surge fueled by the Omicron variant is bringing on another wave of stress and anxiety. Uncertainty lingers as hospitals fill up and schools prepare to go to remote. Some districts closed or shifted operations, bringing on more stress for parents. “I’m already trying to juggle my children. I’m already trying to juggle being a working mom....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Providence wants to help you get heart healthy

SPOKANE, Wash.– New year, new you and that means making sure you’re health is a priority. The Providence Spokane Heart Institute and the American Heart Association can help make sure that happens. They’re offering a free seven-week virtual program to support people in the Inland Northwest who want to improve their heart and brain health through blood pressure management. It’s called the BetterU Challenge.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fire burning in Browne’s Addition apartment goes unnoticed, 7 people displaced

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seven people were displaced by an apartment fire in Browne’s Addition Thursday morning. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the fire around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of flames coming from the ceiling. Because of the construction of the building, the fire burned unnoticed in an empty space above living areas until it was large enough to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

NIC Safety Fest registration opens soon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College’s 14th annual Safety Fest is back to teach students on workplace safety. The three-day event offers free safety training for general industries, mining, timber, manufacturing, construction, and more. The area’s best safety instructors gather to teach industry newcomers about workplace safety.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Win prizes by catching burbot on the Kootenai River!

COUER d’ALENE, Id. — The Panhandle Region’s Idaho Fish and Game is giving out free swag to local fishermen. Part of the Kootenai River Angler Science Program, the fishery is doing research on the Kootenai River burbot. Idaho Fish and Game invites all burbot fishermen to help catch fish and gather valuable information about burbot to help manage the fishery....
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

