Salvation Army Spokane needs help to get rid of abundance of food

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Salvation Army Family Resource Center recently received tons of perishable and non-perishable foods and needs help distributing it.

Brian Pickering, Director of Communications at Salvation Army Spokane, says the abundance of food needs to get out to families in need. The nonprofit says any families facing financial hardships should swing by the food bank instead of spending money on groceries.

The food bank is calling on volunteers, as well. The organization needs help sorting food, stocking shelves, and assisting families pack their groceries.

You can contact or find more information on the Resource Center here.

The food bank is at 204 E. Indiana Ave, Spokane. The building is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

