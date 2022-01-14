ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Street Calls For More Women On Boards

By Dan Mika
etf.com
 6 days ago

State Street Global Advisors is warning its portfolio companies that it’s prepared to use the proxy voting power of its $1.1 billion in ETF assets to make sure at least one woman is on every corporate board. In a letter to CEOs Wednesday, SSGA CEO Cyrus Taraporevala said...

