Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Fire Department launches new wildfire information website

By Paige Weeks
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has launched a new website that features critical information regarding wildfire precautions and response.

“The Colorado Springs Fire Department knows that wildfire is an ongoing threat in our community, and it is not a question of if, but only when,” CSFD wrote. “In efforts to provide our community with the most up-to-date information on wildfire preparedness, we have put together all of our wildfire education and service information in one spot.”

Users can click on tabs such as Prepare , Plan , Evacuate , and Prevent. Each tab then takes users to more information and resources.

Another tab allows users to check current conditions and restrictions.

“This website will be continually updated with any new information we have so that you have access to as many current resources as possible,” CSFD wrote. “If you live in our Wildland Urban Interface, you are at a much higher risk for wildfires.”

According to CSFD, it is the residents’ responsibility to prepare for any possible emergencies.

To see CSFD’s new website, click here .

