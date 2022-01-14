Waterloo going to remote learning beginning January 19

The Waterloo School District is the latest to announce it’s going to remote learning.

In a letter to parents Friday, Superintendent Terri Bavis said next Tuesday will be a transition day for teachers. There will be no remote instruction that day. January 19-21 will be remote learning days. On the 21st, the district will make a determination as to whether it will return to in-person learning.

Below is the full letter:

January 14, 2022

Dear Waterloo Families,

While the District’s top goal is to keep our students in the classroom, we have made the difficult decision to pivot to remote learning due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

Our primary goal is to return to in-person learning as soon as possible, and we are committed to doing what we can to make that transition happen. Of equal concern and importance is the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students, which impacted the decision to switch to remote learning.

January 18, 2022 will be a preparation day for all teachers. There will be no remote instruction for students to allow time for our teachers to prepare. All staff report to school.

January 19 – January 21, 2022, all Waterloo students will participate in virtual learning. All staff report to school.

January 21, 2022, the District will re-evaluate staffing shortages and our ability to safely reopen school to in-person learning. We will inform you when we have additional information about a return to in-person learning.

During this time:

Students will bring their devices and instructional materials home with them this afternoon.

Secondary Principals and all Elementary Teachers will send out daily schedules via Parent Square.

This transition will not impact our out of district placements. Those students can expect to be picked up during their regular time and will run on their regular schedule.

There will be no impact to students attending programs at FLTCC. The transportation department will contact the families of students who currently ride the bus to and from the high school with new pick up and and drop off times for 1/18 to 1/21.

Our Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics, Mrs. Christal Kent, will continue to update families regarding the status of interscholastic athletics. The Fitness Center is closed, and off-season conditioning is currently suspended until January 24. All community and other organizational use of the facilities has been suspended until further notice.

The Grab and Go meal program will begin on Wednesday January 19th. If you would like to pick up breakfast and lunch for your child, even if you have not ordered, feel free to pick up free breakfast and lunch.

Meal pick up at WHS/MS Complex 10:15 am-12:00pm

Lafayette Intermediate School 10:45 am-12:45pm

Skoi-Yase Elementary School 10:45am-12:45pm

A meal order, including pick up information will be sent home to families via Parent Square. Parents will need to pick up meals at their child’s respective school.

As always, a priority of the District is providing a safe instructional environment that promotes learning. We appreciate the flexibility and understanding of our school community during this time as we all continue to work collaboratively to support student learning.

Sincerely,

Terri Bavis

