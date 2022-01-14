ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, OH

Wade Bartholomew hired as Olentangy football head coach

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVfv2_0dm49OR700

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Bloom-Carroll football head coach Wade Bartholomew has accepted the head coaching job at Olentangy High School.

Bartholomew coached Bloom-Carroll for eight seasons and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back appearances in the state semifinals in 2020 and 2021. Bloom-Carroll had never been to the state semifinals prior to his arrival in 2014.

Former Olentangy football coach Mark Solis stepped down in December after nine seasons with the Braves. Olentangy finished the 2021 season with a 3-8 record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State makes moves on football coaching staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio State’s coaching staff continued Tuesday. Running backs coach Tony Alford has been promoted to run game coordinator. Alford has been at Ohio State since 2015 and coached some of its greatest backs, including Ezekiel Elliott (2015) and J.K. Dobbins (2017, 2018 and 2019). Ohio State also announced Matt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Liddell helps No. 19 Ohio State breeze past IUPUI 83-37

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Ohio State never trailed in its 83-37 win over IUPUI. Liddell extended his streak of double-figure scoring to 27 games and recorded his third double-double this season. The Buckeyes jumped ahead 9-0 early, but the Jaguars hung tough the rest […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles returning next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is using his extra year of eligibility to return to the Buckeyes next season, per a team spokesman. Ruggles transferred from North Carolina to OSU and made 20 of 21 field goals last season. He went a perfect 74-for-74 on extra point attempts. His biggest games […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU All-Star game coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A one-of-a-kind event will hit the hardwood of Nationwide Arena this spring. Community leaders revealed Tuesday that the College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza will be held in Columbus. In 2004 the event became the first college all-star game of its kind to be played in NBA arenas. And while for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Carroll, OH
Sports
City
Carroll, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets release revised 2022 schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced Wednesday the revised schedule for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season. The new schedule reflects rescheduled dates for games postponed in December and January, as well as future games that were adjusted to accommodate team travel schedules league wide. See below for […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Has omicron peaked in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jan. 10, 2022, marked the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 during this latest surge of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA). Since then, those numbers have gone down every day. OHA said it is cautiously optimistic about Ohio peaking for this surge, but adds each region in […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Coaching#Weather#American Football#Wcmh#Olentangy High School
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio among worst states for highway safety, per report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety have ranked Ohio among the worst states for highway safety in the country in its annual Roadmap Report of State Highway Safety Laws. The advocates rated Ohio a red state for highway safety laws because it has not adopted at least 7 of its […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Team USA Olympians doing all they can to avoid COVID before leaving

Before the 2022 Team USA Winter Olympians compete in China, they first have to get there. That means avoiding contracting COVID at all costs. “As someone who just qualified for my first Olympic Games, it’s definitely not how I pictured the month leading up to it to be,” said moguls athlete Hannah Soar. After four […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy