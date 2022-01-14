DUMAS SHOOTING LEAVES ONE DEAD,ANOTHER WOUNDED; SUSPECT CHARGED

On January 6, 2022 at approximaelty 6:15 a.m. Drew County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Montongo area of Hwy 425 North in reference to a juvenile, age 10, had been struck by a south bound vehicle. The juvenile was attempting to cross the highway to board a north bound Drew Central school bus. The juvenile victim was reported to have been struck by the vehicle’s side view mirror. The juvenile was transported to Drew Memorial Hospital. Sheriff Gober received information at 9:30 a.m. that the juvenile sustained several broken bones and would be transported to a Little Rock Hospital. The juvenile is expected to make a full recovery. Sheriff Gober extends our thoughts and prayers to the victim, victim’s family and all involved in the accident. There are conflicting statements from the driver’s of both vehicles. Some reports from eye witnessess state the school bus had not come to a complete stop as the victim ran across the road. The accident is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

DREW COUNTY, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO