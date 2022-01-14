ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, AR

DUMAS SHOOTING LEAVES ONE DEAD,ANOTHER WOUNDED; SUSPECT CHARGED

By Wesley Carnicle
 6 days ago

A Desha County man is in custody after he allegedly shot two individuals following a domestic disturbance outside a Dumas residence last night [*Thursday, January 13th]....

McGehee Arkansas Police Officer Tyler Perry Awarded A Citation of Merit

On 01/03/2022 Officer Tyler Perry’s quick action and professionalism most likely saved the life of a fellow citizen. When responding a call, in reference to a shooting victim he acted without hesitation and applied a tourniquet to the injured leg of the victim. Additionally, he had enough professionalism and composure to ensure that the scene was secure before emergency medical services arrived. He ignored the danger and did what heroes do; he entered the scene intent on saving lives. These actions took a great deal of courage and composure, and it resulted in a life that was saved.
MCGEHEE, AR
Juvenile Struck While Attempting To Cross Highway To Board Northbound Drew Central Bus

On January 6, 2022 at approximaelty 6:15 a.m. Drew County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Montongo area of Hwy 425 North in reference to a juvenile, age 10, had been struck by a south bound vehicle. The juvenile was attempting to cross the highway to board a north bound Drew Central school bus. The juvenile victim was reported to have been struck by the vehicle’s side view mirror. The juvenile was transported to Drew Memorial Hospital. Sheriff Gober received information at 9:30 a.m. that the juvenile sustained several broken bones and would be transported to a Little Rock Hospital. The juvenile is expected to make a full recovery. Sheriff Gober extends our thoughts and prayers to the victim, victim’s family and all involved in the accident. There are conflicting statements from the driver’s of both vehicles. Some reports from eye witnessess state the school bus had not come to a complete stop as the victim ran across the road. The accident is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.
DREW COUNTY, AR
Drew County Sheriff Department Investigating After Hunter Finds Skeletal Remains Along Shooting Lane

On Monday December 27, 2021 The Drew County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a hunter in regards to what he believed were human skeletal remains located along a shooting lane in a wooded area where he hunts located in Drew County. Sheriff’s Department investigators photgraphed the scene and sent the skeletal remains to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for testing. According to Sheriff Mark Gober the remains appeared to be weathered greatly and to have been there for an extended period of time, possibly even years.
DREW COUNTY, AR
Monticello, AR
