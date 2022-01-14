ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

Mosinee boys basketball tops D.C. Everest in nonconference action

By Paul Lecker
 5 days ago

Wausau Pilot & Review

MOSINEE – The Mosinee boys basketball team had five players score in double figures as it outlasted D.C. Everest 76-64 in a nonconference game Thursday at Mosinee High School.

Keagan Jirschele had 17 points to lead the way for Mosinee, which improves to 10-1 this season. Davin Stoffel had 14 points, including three dunks, Kyle Miller and Drake Grod both scored 13, and Trenton Dorn added 10 for the Indians.

Marcus Hall scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half for D.C. Everest, which tried to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit but came up short. The Evergreens are now 3-8.

Connor McFarlane added 13 points for D.C. Everest.

Mosinee returns to Great Northern Conference play Friday at Lakeland. D.C. Everest is off until Monday when it hosts Wausau West for a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest.

Indians 76, Evergreens 64

D.C. Everest 24 40 – 64

Mosinee 33 43 – 76

D.C. EVEREST (64):

Connor McFarlane 5 0-0 13, Seth Vercimak 1 0-0 2, Joey Rombalski 2 0-0 4, Nathaniel Nemitz 0 0-0 0, Owen Soehl 0 0-0 0, Cohen Priebe 2 0-0 5, Marcus Hall 10 3-4 27, Adam Brost 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Miles 1 0-0 3, Jayden Zoesch 0 0-0 0, Ben Prunuske 3 0-0 6, Arlin Sangster 1 0-0 2. FG: 26. FT: 3-4. 3-pointers: 9 (Hall 4, McFarlane 3, Priebe 1, Miles 1). Fouls: 23. Fouled out: none. Record: 3-8.

MOSINEE (76): Drake Grod 5 0-0 13, Evan Utphall 0 0-0 0, Trenton Dorn 2 6-7 10, Trevor Garski 3 0-0 7, Cole Kowalski 1 0-0 2, Keagan Jirschele 6 4-10 17, Kyle Miller 4 4-6 13, Davin Stoffel 7 0-0 14, Charlie Spink 0 0-0 0. FG: 28. FT: 14-23. 3-pointers: 6 (Grod 3, Garski 1, Jirschele 1, Miller 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 10-1.

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

