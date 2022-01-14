ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Daily Fantasy Helper: UFC Vegas 46

By Jim Sannes
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombat sports are one of America's longest-standing active sports to wager on. This was evident throughout the late 1900s as boxing took the sports world by storm. From Muhammed Ali to Mike Tyson, several stars were born, and Americans around the country placed bets on who would win boxing matches. Nowadays,...

www.numberfire.com

mmanews.com

Kattar Warned Chikadze About Overlooking Him Prior To UFC Vegas 46

At UFC Vegas 46, Calvin Kattar decimated Giga Chikadze and spoiled any hopes the Georgian had of fighting for the title next. Prior to and during fight week, much of the talk had surrounded Chikadze’s calls for a championship opportunity. After Max Holloway withdrew from his scheduled trilogy clash with Alexander Volkanovski, “Ninja” was one of the first to throw his name into the hat to replace “Blessed.”
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Katlyn Chookagian Becomes A Free Agent After UFC Vegas 46 Win

Katlyn Chookagian fought out her contract at UFC Vegas 46 on Saturday night. Chookagian was rematching Jennifer Maia where she picked up another decision win in a solid performance. It was Chookagian’s 10th UFC win, which all have come by decision, and cemented herself as one of the top contenders at flyweight. However, after her win, she revealed that was the last fight of her deal and the UFC declined to offer a new contract before the scrap.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
Robb Report

The Robe Muhammad Ali Wore Before His Second Sonny Liston Fight Could Sell for $500,000

The robe Muhammad Ali wore before one of the most important fights of his career could soon be yours. The garment the Greatest wore to the final weigh-in and while walking out for his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is currently up for sale on Goldin Auctions. The robe isn’t just noteworthy because it was worn before the boxer’s second heavyweight title bout, but also because it’s the first that bore the name he’d go by for the final 52 years of his life. Ali wore the robe, which is made of white terry cloth and has “Muhammad Ali” stitched in red...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua and predicts Oleksandr Usyk will ‘smash him’ in rematch

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua and maintains Oleksandr Usyk will “smash” him in their heavyweight world title rematch.Joshua is still destined for shot at winning back the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles that Usyk took back in September last year.While Fury continues to wait for the politics of the sport to play out ahead of a probable mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte, despite purse being bids delayed again.But despite no prospect of Fury and Joshua fighting any time soon, Fury reacted angrily after Derek Chisora tipped Joshua to beat him, with the WBC title holder maintaining...
COMBAT SPORTS
Footwear News

Gymshark Unveils UFC Star Francis Ngannou’s Community-Focused Campaign Ahead of His Blockbuster Heavyweight Title Fight

Ahead of his heavyweight clash at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane, Gymshark has revealed a compelling community-focused campaign starring its sponsored power-punching champion Francis Ngannou. The effort, dubbed “United We Sweat,” highlights the shared values between the company and the Cameroon-born mixed martial artist, which is fostering and celebrating community. The first standalone campaign for Ngannou also offers a message of uniting, touches on the power of perseverance and puts the focus on the fighter’s mindset as he heads into the biggest fight of his career. ​​ “Obviously the brand is quality, and the material is very good, I personally use the...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 46 Reactions & UFC 270 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.
UFC
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe playing bench role for Toronto on Monday

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe is not starting in Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Watanabe will resume his second unit role after Scottie Barnes was picked as Monday's starting forward. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 315.3 minutes this season, Watanabe is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points per minute.
NBA
The Independent

Bob Arum still pushing for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight in the UK in March

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum is still hopeful that his client’s fight with Dillian Whyte can be held in Cardiff on 26 March.Continued negotiations over the splitting of the purse threaten to delay the encounter, which is due to be held at the Principality Stadium.The WBC had declared that the purse would be split 80/20 in favour of champion Fury, who has been ordered to face Whyte.However the challenger has appealed having been left unhappy by the proposal, and purse bids were delayed for a second time this week.Eddie Hearn suggested that this delay may scupper hopes of holding the...
COMBAT SPORTS

