Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Britney Spears Calling Her Out After Interview

 5 days ago

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing a new post in response to her sister Britney calling her out...

The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Jamie Lynn Spears Over “Fantastical Grievances”

Following days of heated online back-and-forth with her sister amid Jamie Lynn Spears’ ongoing press tour for her new memoir, Britney Spears is demanding her sister stop “derogatorily” speaking about her. In a cease-and-desist letter dated Jan. 17 and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has demanded Jamie Lynn stop “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances” in reference to Britney while Jamie Lynn promotes her new book, Things I Should Have Said. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about...
The Independent

Britney Spears files cease and desist against ‘outrageous’ claims in Jamie Lynn’s ‘misleading’ memoir

Britney Spears has sent a cease and desist letter to her younger sister Jamie Lynn over her forthcoming memoir.During an interview last week, the younger Spears discussed Britney’s struggles with mental health and also accused her of locking the two of them in a room with a knife.In response, Spears’ lawyers have sent Jamie Lynn a letter regarding the book, titled Things I Should Have Said, stating: “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”The letter also accuses Jamie...
justjaredjr.com

Taylor Lautner Shows Off Fit Physique With New Selfie

Britney Spears is reacting to Jamie Lynn Spears' new podcast interview
StyleCaster

Britney Just Sent Jamie Lynn a Cease-&-Desist After Claiming She Should’ve ‘Slapped’ Her & Calling Her a ‘Scum Person’

Battle in court. Britney Spears sent Jamie Lynn Spears a cease-and-desist letter after her younger sister’s “false or fantastical” lies about her in her new book, Things I Should Have Said. In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by People, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart—who represented her when Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in December 2021—slammed Jamie Lynn for how she “exploited” her older sister for “monetary gain” and book sales. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter read. “Although Britney has...
The Independent

Rachel Zegler ‘so sorry’ for dramatic reading of Britney Spears row with sister Jamie Lynn

Rachel Zegler has apologised after receiving criticism for her dramatic reading of the ongoing feud between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Over the past few weeks, the pop star and her estranged sibling have posted a series of messages to each other over Twitter and Instagram, each accusing the other of making false claims about their behaviour. Jamie Lynn is currently promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, with Britney taking exception to remarks her sister made in a recent interview.This week, Zegler shared a dramatic reading of one of Britney’s messages to her...
Deadline

Britney Spears’ Fight Against Her Father Allegedly Feathering His Nest & Spying On Her Going To Mini-Trial

Britney Spears may be free of the restrictive conservatorship that ruled her life for 13 years, but the Toxic singer’s ongoing battle with her father is about to go to a whole other level. At a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny agreed with attorneys on both sides that an evidentiary hearing is needed to decide whether Jamie Spears spied on his daughter in her bedroom and elsewhere, and if he plundered the one-time Princess of Pop’s multimillion-dollar fortune. The mini-trial of sorts looks set to start July 27. Coming a little more than two months after Penny pulled...
