ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

What if System of a Down covered Aqua's 'Barbie Girl'? Wonder no more

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTrA7_0dm48US200

California-based rockers System of a Down have a musical style that can be confused with no others, infusing Heavy Metal, Alternative, and traditional Armenian folk aesthetics with singer Serj Tankian ’s powerhouse vocals and gut-wrenching screams.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy curated for fans, by fans like Rockternative , Don't Metal In My Affairs , and more!

It comes as no surprise that fans of the band have wondered aloud and proud what certain songs, not written by the group in the least bit, would sound like if SOAD had been the ones in the writing room.

Finnish musician Otu of Moonic Productions recently posted a video for those who had a burning need to hear what the late-‘90s pop hit "Barbie Girl," by Danish-Norwegian Europop group Aqua , would sound like if Serj and his pals were involved with the song.

"This is what Aqua – 'Barbie Girl' would sound like if SOAD made a cover with Toxicity/Steal This Album production," Otu says. For more of his unique takes, follow Otu's YouTube channel and check out moonicproductions.com .

This unlikely mashup of sorts reminds us of that time people thought Serj and System penned their own lyrics for, and recorded a lo-fi version of, the theme song for the classic Nintendo video game, Legend of Zelda . Listen below...

Nope, that's not System Of A Down performing, nor Serj singing. But pretty close, right? The song, called “Zelda," was actually written and recorded by musician Joe Pleiman and was released in 1998 on a self-titled album by a band called Rabbit Joint .

ANYWAY... In other, actual System Of A Down news, the band was forced to postpone a number of shows alongside KORN , Helmet , and Russian Circles , in Los Angeles in late-2021 due to COVID , but fans will be able to see them this year in Phoenix, AZ, Sandiego, CA, and the City of Angels.

Additionally, after SOAD treated fans to their first new music in 15 years when they dropped the songs "Genocidal Humanoidz" and "Protect The Land” in November of 2020, Tankian said he was “really proud of the work” he’d done and left the sessions feeling optimistic. “It does give me hope that one day we might be able to get it together and do something again together.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serj Tankian
Audacy

Watch our Audacy Check In with AWOLNATION

As AWOLNATION prepares to drop a brand new offering full of reimagined cover songs, frontman Aaron Bruno will be joining us for a special Audacy Check In on the first single’s release day, January 21!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#System Of A Down#Barbie Girl#Nintendo Video#A Burning#Heavy Metal#Armenian#Metal In My Affairs#Finnish#Moonic Productions#Danish#Europop#Rabbit Joint#Korn#Russian#Covid
MetalSucks

Ted Nugent: “I’m Caitlyn Jenner’s Boy Toy”

Guitarist Ted Nugent has shocked the world by announcing that he’s in a sexual relationship with transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner. Nugent, known for both having his finger firmly on the pulse of modern culture and never holding a grudge, made the admission on December 30, 2021, while railing against Rolling Stone editor David Fricke’s 2010 list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
CELEBRITIES
reviewjournal.com

Legendary Platters singer Sonny Turner dies at 83

Sonny Turner, the last link to the legendary R&B vocal group the Platters to headline in Las Vegas, died Thursday at his daughter’s home in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. He was 83. Turner’s friend and stage partner Michelle Johnson confirmed Turner’s death Thursday afternoon. Turner had long been battling throat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Tears Christine a New One: She's "So Full of Bulls--t!"

Based on all she has said and written over the past several months, it doesn't sound as though Christine Brown has any regrets. The long-time Sister Wives cast member announced on November 2 that she had finally decided to end her spiritual marriage after two decades. In a couple subsequent...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy