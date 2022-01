There have been rumors circulating that Rocket League will be getting shut down following the removal of the game from MacOS and Linux systems. In March of 2020, Rocket League was removed from MacOS and Linux systems with Pysonix saying in a statement, "...We'll be updating our Windows version from 32-bit to 64-bit later this year, as well as updating to DirectX11 from DirectX9... Unfortunately, our MacOS and Linux native clients depend on our DX9 implementation for their OpenGL renderer to function. When we stop supporting DX9, those clients stop working..."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO