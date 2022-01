The Ben & Jerry’s Sundae range is being launched by the brand in the UK to offer consumers with a way to enjoy some of their favorite desserts and sweet treats in a frozen format. The ice creams come in four varieties including Cookie Vermont-ster, Oh My! Banoffee Pie!, Hazel-nuttin' but Chocolate and Non-Dairy Berry Revolutionary, which are all crafted with premium ingredients and priced at £5.49 per pint. The ice creams each feature a whopped topping inside the pint packaging that gives it the feeling of being a sundae when opened and is the perfect replacement for impromptu trips to the ice cream parlor.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO