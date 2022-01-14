ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as greenback rebounds

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2470 to 1.2570 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.1% higher * Canadian 10-year yield touches a 7-week high at 1.772% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some of this week's gains, as the greenback broadly rebounded despite weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2560 to the greenback, or 79.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2470 to 1.2570. "It's been weighed down by a broad exodus of short USD positioning that was put on after the U.S. CPI report on Wednesday," said Erik Bregar, an independent foreign exchange analyst. "This crowd didn't see the downside follow-through they wanted," Bregar added. "The inability for these USD shorts to further pounce on this morning's weak U.S. economic data set was the final straw." U.S. retail sales dropped 1.9% in December, compared to estimates for an unchanged reading, as Americans struggled with shortages of goods and an explosion of COVID-19 infections. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, which was boosted by supply constraints and worries of a Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.1% higher at $83.82 a barrel, while the greenback snapped a three-day losing streak against a basket of major currencies. For the week, the loonie was up 1% after sending a bullish signal to some investors by breaking the neckline of a head-and-shoulders trend reversal pattern at about 1.2600. Canada will see a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in coming weeks which could put significant new strains on the healthcare system, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said. Canadian government bond yields climbed across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since Nov. 25 at 1.772% before dipping to 1.764%, up 5.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar falls below 1.25

The Canadian dollar continues to push higher and USD/CAD has dropped below the symbolic 1.25 line. The pair is currently trading at 1.2476 and is close to 1.2553, its lowest level since November 10th. US Treasury rates continue to move higher. After punching past 1.80% on Tuesday, a 2-year high,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Greenback#Usd#Americans#Russian#Omicron
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches 6-day high as underlying inflation heats up

* Canadian dollar gains 0.2% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since last Thursday at 1.2451 * Canada's annual inflation rate climbs to 4.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as data showed the Bank of Canada's preferred measures of underlying inflation rising in December, supporting bets for an interest rate hike from the central bank next week. Canada's annual inflation rate climbed to a 30-year high of 4.8% in December, led by higher prices for food, vehicles and shelter, while the average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures increased to 2.9% from 2.7%. "The increase in the core metrics does catch my eye," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities. "This probably does incrementally ratchet up pressure on the BoC to start lifting rates sooner rather than later." Despite the prospect of slower economic growth due to the spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant, money markets see about a 70% chance that Canada's central bank will hike next week for the first time since October 2018. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2488 to the greenback, or 80.08 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since last Thursday at 1.2451. Separate data showed Canadian wholesale trade rising 3.5% in November from October, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for a fourth day after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows. U.S. crude prices were up 1.4% at $86.58 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 1.8 basis points to 1.872%, after earlier touching its highest level since March 2019 at 1.905%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit rebounds to open higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): The ringgit rebounded to open higher versus the US dollar on Thursday (Jan 20) as the greenback retreated amid risk-on mode in the equity market, an analyst said. At 9.05am, the local currency was trading at 4.1855/1880 against the US dollar compared with 4.1925/1950 at Wednesday’s...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares intraday gains to weekly high, up little around 0.7230 region

The upbeat Australian jobs report, a positive risk tone pushed AUD/USD to a weekly high on Thursday. A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any further upside for the pair. Investors now look forward to the US economic releases for some short-term trading...
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 6-day high as inflation data bolsters rate hike bets

(Adds details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.2% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since last Thursday at 1.2451 * Canada's annual inflation rate climbs to 4.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showing a 30-year high for inflation supported the case for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike at a policy decision next week. Canada's annual inflation rate climbed to 4.8% in December, led by higher prices for food, vehicles and shelter, while the average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures increased to 2.9% from 2.7%. "The increase in the core metrics does catch my eye," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities. "This probably does incrementally ratchet up pressure on the BoC to start lifting rates sooner rather than later." Despite the prospect of slower economic growth due to the spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant, money markets see about a 70% chance that Canada's central bank will hike at the Jan. 26 announcement. It would be the first hike since October 2018. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2488 to the greenback, or 80.08 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since last Thursday at 1.2451. Separate data showed Canadian wholesale trade rising 3.5% in November from October, overcoming the impact of severe flooding and transportation disruptions in British Columbia that month. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.8% higher at $86.96 a barrel after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows, increasing concerns about the supply outlook. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 2.5 basis points to 1.865%, after earlier touching its highest level since March 2019 at 1.905%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Dollar dips as Treasury yields stall, commodity currencies gain

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped on Thursday as this week's rally in U.S. Treasury yields paused, and commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian and Australian dollars gained amid rises in commodity prices and optimism about global economic growth. The euro and sterling rose, gradually regaining some ground...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold choppy as firmer yields battle softer dollar

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, with a weaker dollar countering pressure from firm bond yields, while traders awaited clues on the pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,840.96 per ounce by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Major Gulf markets gain in early trade; Saudi at over 15-yr high

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Monday, in line with Asian peers, with the Saudi index holding steady at its highest since July 2006 hit last week. Asian share markets snapped a five-day slide, as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic...
STOCKS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Russian rouble slides versus dollar, geopolitics in focus

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble retreated from 76 versus the dollar on Thursday, but clung onto some gains after recovering in the previous session, while Russian stocks steadied with investors still focused on geopolitics. The Kremlin on Wednesday said measures were being taken to maintain economic stability...
MARKETS
The Independent

Japan's imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday.Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said. The pandemic's impact on manufacturing, travel and other economic activity has been a huge drag on the world’s third largest economy. Government-ordered restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Taiwan December export orders hit record high, warns on supply chains

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders grew faster than expected in December to a record high due to sustained technology demand, but the government warned of supply chain uncertainty that could affect the outlook. Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 12.1% from a year...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

281K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy