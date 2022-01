I’m just going to say it. I hate the face masks we are wearing these days. Before you click “send” on an angry e-mail reply, let me explain. Yes, I understand they are useful tools in fighting the spread of COVID-19. I am required to wear one in my workplace, and I have no quarrel with that. My employer has been super cautious since the beginning of the pandemic, and the strategy seems to have been successful to this point.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO