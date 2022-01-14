ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Statement Sweaters for 2022 Starting at Just $24

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As children, we had security blankets to protect us from monsters hiding under our bed and our fear of the dark. Now, as adults, we have security sweaters — cozy knits that protect us from the cold and any other winter threats that come our way. But unlike our blankies, we’ll never outgrow our passion for pullovers.

There are so many different sweater styles we adore — turtlenecks, cardigans, the list goes on and on. And when it comes to our fashionable ‘fits, we always try to stand out with fun colors and cuts. We rounded up 17 of our favorite statement sweaters for 2022 below. Make a splash in these lovely looks!

Pullovers

1. This Lea & Viola dip-dye pullover from Saks Off Fifth is pastel perfection. Plus, it’s currently 70% off — snag this sweater before it sells out!

2. Color Us smitten with this color-block sweater by Vince Camuto. Not only is this crewneck super stylish, it’s also on sale for 50% off!

3. Pretty in pink! Make a fashion statement in this pointelle-knit collared sweater with a darling velvet bow.

Cardigans

4. This chunky cardigan is a closet staple. One shopper gushed, “This sweater is so cozy and flattering! As soon as you put it on, you won’t want to take it off!”

5. Be mine! Right in time for Valentine’s Day, we’re crushing on this wool-blend cardigan with red and pink hearts — now 25% off.

6. Elevate your sweater collection with this embellished contrast-trim cardigan, on sale for 50% off! One shopper called this piece a “classy cardigan with great versatility,” while another said it’s “very Chanel.”

Turtlenecks

7. This bestseller from J.Crew is an essential element in your winter wardrobe. Featuring a slouchy silhouette in soft cotton fabric, this sweater comes in five gorgeous colors.

8. Stay cozy in this ivory oversized turtleneck by Free People. Trendy yet timeless, this slouchy sweater is a winter-white winner.

9. We’re blown away by the bell sleeves on this chic cropped turtleneck! The taupe and wine red colors feel luxurious, and the knit fabric is oh-so-soft. One shopper even declared that this is “the perfect staple sweater for winter.”

Sweater Dresses

10. Dress to impress in this top-rated turtleneck sweater dress from J.Crew made with wool and recycled-cashmere. “My new favorite dress,” one customer commented. “The fabric and cut are very flattering, and the thickness hides flaws.” Plus, it’s currently on sale!

11. Give the cold shoulder in this standout LBD from Lulus. “I have never received more compliments on a dress!” revealed one review. “It is thick, soft, and extremely comfortable!!”

12. Keep it colorful in this eyelash knit sweater dress, available in pink and ivory multi. Shoppers say the frock is so warm and cozy that you’ll never want to take it off!

Cutout

13. Business in the front, party in the back! This cutout puff sleeve sweater from ASTR the Label is not your basic black top.

14. This $24 Amazon sweater is flirty and fashion-forward. To quote Joey Gladstone’s iconic catch phrase from Full House, “Cut. It. Out!”

15. According to one shopper, this burgundy sweater is “perfect for winter” with its ribbed knit fabric and oversized fit. Another fun feature? “The slits in the sleeve add a little flair that’s perfect for any occasion!”

V-Neck

16. Puff sleeves? Please! This vibrant V-neck is a crowd-pleaser. The form-fitting top pairs perfectly with a high-waisted skirt or pants.

17. Paint the town red in this slouchy V-neck sweater. One review reported: “Comfy relaxed style that can be dressed up or down.”

