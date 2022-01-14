Meck Co. opening 2 new COVID-19 testing sites Monday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two new COVID-19 testing sites will be open Monday in Mecklenburg County to help get the community tested.

According to Mecklenburg County, StarMed will open a new location in Concord and MAKO Medical will open a new location at Carowinds.

COVID-19 Resources

Both locations will offer FREE COVID-19 testing with no appointment necessary. Schedules are subjecto to change. The addresses and times of the new locations are below:

zMAX Dragway — 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd. Concord; Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 17, 19-20, 22, 24-25, 29, 31, and Feb. 1-3

— 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd. Concord; Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 17, 19-20, 22, 24-25, 29, 31, and Feb. 1-3 Carowinds — 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday

The StarMed location in Concord will offer both PCR and Rapid Testing. The MAKO location at Carowinds will only offer PCR Testing.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

If you are having difficulty visiting a local testing site, you can also purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits online or at local pharmacies. Availability for kits in stores and online has recently improved.

Visit mecknc.gov/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 information hotline at 980-314-9400 (option 3) for up-to-date program information, including locations and hours of operation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.