ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Meck Co. opening 2 new COVID-19 testing sites Monday

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obnZP_0dm44N5f00

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two new COVID-19 testing sites will be open Monday in Mecklenburg County to help get the community tested.

According to Mecklenburg County, StarMed will open a new location in Concord and MAKO Medical will open a new location at Carowinds.

COVID-19 Resources

Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North and South Carolina

Need a COVID test? Here’s some ways you can get one in the Charlotte area

Both locations will offer FREE COVID-19 testing with no appointment necessary. Schedules are subjecto to change. The addresses and times of the new locations are below:

  • zMAX Dragway — 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd. Concord; Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 17, 19-20, 22, 24-25, 29, 31, and Feb. 1-3
  • Carowinds — 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday

The StarMed location in Concord will offer both PCR and Rapid Testing. The MAKO location at Carowinds will only offer PCR Testing.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

If you are having difficulty visiting a local testing site, you can also purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits online or at local pharmacies.  Availability for kits in stores and online has recently improved.

Visit mecknc.gov/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 information hotline at 980-314-9400 (option 3) for up-to-date program information, including locations and hours of operation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Health director: 83% of COVID cases in Mecklenburg County are the Omicron variant; numbers expected to rise

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Commissioners had a packed agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting and covered a wide range of topics. County commissioners voted to pitch in $3 million, from their America Rescue Act money, to go towards Carolina Farm Trust’s plan for a new food distribution center in west Charlotte. The […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County launches inmate education and training initiative

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with law enforcement in Michigan to launch a new program within the county detention center. Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced plans to bring the I.G.N.I.T.E Program to the county detention center residents. Exclusive: Inside Mecklenburg County’s Juvenile Detention Center […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
Mecklenburg County, NC
Sports
City
Concord, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Fox 46 Charlotte

Many order the free At-Home COVID test kits in the Carolinas, but are unsure if they will get a free N95 mask

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden touting the changing landscape as the country deals with the COVID pandemic. The President said the country went from two million people being vaccinated when he took office, to 210 million people being fully vaccinated. Biden also said when he took office there wasn’t enough PPE or […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Meck Co#Mako Medical#Carowinds#Noon 4#Rapid Testing#Pcr Testing#Qc News#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox 46 Charlotte

Record number of firearms discovered at South Carolina airports in 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Transportation Security Authority agents found 72 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at South Carolina airport security checkpoints in 2021— a new annual record for the state. Below is a breakdown of firearm discoveries in 2021: Charleston International (CHS): 30 Myrtle Beach International (MYR): 13 Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP): 17 Columbia Metropolitian Airport […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lost Data: At-home COVID-19 tests don’t come with an automatic reporting mechanism

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Free, at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available to everyone in the Queen City and the rest of the country. The federal government’s website, which allows each household to have four free tests delivered, officially goes live Wednesday morning. However, the site, COVIDTests.Gov, was already up-and-running by Tuesday evening. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘A serious concern.’ Potential federal pilot program would allow teens to drive big rigs across state lines

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The federal government is expected to allow teenagers to drive big rigs across state lines. It is part of an apprenticeship test program to help alleviate supply chain backups. For decades, drivers had to be at least 21-years-old to obtain their CDL license for cross-state trips. The new program would allow […]
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy