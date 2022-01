A Bossier City man is shot in the hand and leg during what officers describe as an armed robbery. It happened on Tuesday night at the Orchard Apartments on Shed Road. The 49-year-old victim was shot in the hand and the bullet lodged in his leg. This shooting occurred during the course of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the complex. The victim was transported to Ochsners Hospital for treatment and is now listed in stable condition.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO