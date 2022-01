MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Brevard County Sheriff’s investigators said an 18-year-old man is accused of ambushing a jogger, who he planned to kill and hide the body in a bedroom closet at his home. The man told investigators he had first noticed the jogger passing by about six weeks ago. On Monday, he hid behind a light pole and waited for the jogger to pass by, authorities said in an arrest report. He was armed with a rubber mallet, an aerosol deodorant can and a bedsheet, which he had laid out in the driveway, the report said. When the jogger passed by, the...

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO