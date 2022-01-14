Federal Website Launches Wednesday to Distribute Free At-Home COVID Tests

The plan to restore the Florida Everglades, the largest wetlands in the United States, will receive a federal investment of $1.1 billion to protect the region against the effects of climate change, the White House said Wednesday. "The Administration is making the largest single investment in the Everglades in US history," the White House said in a statement. The money, which comes from already approved funds in President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress in November, will be spent by the US Army Corps of Engineers. "The iconic American landscape provides drinking water supply for over 8 million Floridians, supports the state's $90 billion tourism economy, and is home to dozens of endangered or threatened species," the White House said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO