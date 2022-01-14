ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Website Launches Wednesday to Distribute Free At-Home COVID Tests

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House says the federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday. The announcement on Friday comes as the administration...

The Fayetteville Observer

Our View: USPS sending free test kits for COVID-19 to combat omicron wave

Americans can go online and in less than a minute, order a set of four, free at-home test kits for COVID-19 through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal initiative began Tuesday — a day earlier than the date set last week by President Joe Biden’s administration. The action comes a little over a month after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki testily answered a reporter’s challenge over the shortage of tests: “Should we just send one to every American?” she asked.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Biden Vaccine-or-Test Mandate for Businesses

The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for...
