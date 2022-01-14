Man wanted in December shooting at Greenville Wendy’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a shooting that happened last December.

Freedom Chapel Morris, 18, of Winterville has warrants for his arrest for one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill. He is wanted for a shooting that happened at the Wendy’s on Arlington Boulevard on Dec. 10.

Officials said Morris, who was an employee at the Wendy’s at 1825 East Arlington Boulevard, reportedly got into an altercation with another employee in the drive-through of the business. Investigators said Morris shot a gun in the direction of the other employee, who was not injured.

A woman sitting in the drive-through at the time of the incident later realized she was struck in the leg by a stray bullet and reported it to police. Her injury was not life-threatening.

Morris should be considered armed and dangerous. If located, police say you should not approach him. Instead, call Major Crimes Detective Walker at (252) 329-4186 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

