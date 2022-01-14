Twiddle Teases Forthcoming Studio Release with New Video

Rather than repeating the formal studio experiences for past albums, The Wooks—CJ Cain on guitar and vocals, Harry Clark on mandolin and vocals, George Guthrie on banjo and vocals, and Allen Cooke on Dobro—recorded Flyin’ High, their forthcoming album releasing on February 25th, over two sessions in Nashville in the home studio of bluegrass guitarist Jake Stargel. One of tracks that came out of the buttoned up yet still creatively loose studio experience was “Little While,” the album’s second single that is available everywhere today. Earlier this week, Folk Alley debuted the track alongside an alternate-take video that showcases the band’s roots: circled around one mic, perfect harmonies, and tasty picking. Folk Alley noted that “the animated music and vocals evoke the human tendency to look back and linger on the past that’s a part of us while celebrating those moments in the past that make us smile.” Folk Alley continued with, “There’s a melancholy undertone to the song, but the band’s high-spirited vocals remind us to “enjoy the things that make you smile” for they’re gone in a little while. The energetic music spirals joyously upward as the final notes of the song fade, leaving us smiling.” Listen to the track and see its accompanying video here. Stream Flyin’ High’s first two singles now via this link and watch the title track’s video by clicking here.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO