ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

Twiddle Teases Forthcoming Studio Release with New Video

jambands
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwiddle has shared a new video hinting at an upcoming studio release. The footage was captured at Sugarhouse Soundworks in Waitsfield, Vt., paired with a never-before-heard song. The announcement came on the heels of recent social media posts showing the band recording and writing music, hinting at the potential for a...

jambands.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Voivod release new video for complex and twisted Paranormalium

Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod have released a new lyric video for their new single Paranormalium which you can watch below. It's taken from the bands upcoming album, Synchro Anarchy, which will be released through Century Media Records on February 11. “Paranormalium opens with the very last guitar melody you...
ROCK MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

SALVATION Releases New Single and Video

"Echos" music video is the latest release from SALVATION, a Punk Rock/Pop Rock quartet from Marseille/France. A 13-track album is currently in production, along with a debut video. French band, SALVATION, releases new single and video for "Echos" With a powerful and deceptively simplistic Punk Rock sound, with very structured...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Midland Release New Song And Video, ‘Bethel Woods’

Midlake has released their mesmerizing new single, “Bethel Woods,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video – directed by filmmaker Brantley Gutierrez (Paul McCartney, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Diplo) and starring acclaimed actor Michael Peña (The Shield, Narcos, Ant-Man, and The Wasp) – premieres today via YouTube. “Bethel Woods” precedes the eagerly awaited arrival of Midlake’s upcoming fifth studio album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, due via ATO Records in the US and Bella Union in the UK on Friday, March 18. Pre-orders are available now.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Waitsfield, VT
orcasound.com

THE WEEKND RELEASES A NEW VIDEO FOR “SACRIFICE”

The Weeknd has released the new video for “Sacrifice” from his latest album, Dawn FM (XO/Republic Records). The record was produced by The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Max Martin. The video was directed by the duo Cliqua. The release began with a compelling trailer for the project...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Venom Prison Release Video For New Track Nemesis

Venom Prison have released a new single. Nemesis offers up an unrelenting vocal performance from lead vocalist Larissa Stupar that is matched by the dynamic guitar lines and punishing beats. It's the latest track to be preview their new album, 'Erebos', which is due for release on February 4. The...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Subjective release new track "LOST" ft. Tom Misch and Frida Touray ahead of forthcoming album

The production duo SUBJECTIVE, made up of legendary DJ and producer GOLDIE and revered engineer and producer James Davidson, have released a brand new single "LOST," feat. TOM MISCH & FRIDA TOURAY. The track is taken from their their upcoming brand new album THE START OF NO REGRET, which drops March 25th on Three Six Zero Recordings/Sony Music, and can be pre-saved today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
This Is Reno

Entertainment: Reno bands drop new releases, video

Longtime Reno band Vague Choir has a new release. Vague Choir’s frontman Mark Earnest described their music in an older melodic punk vein – The Replacements and Jawbreaker. “The first three songs are loud and upbeat. The last three songs are moody and slower. It seems like a...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Studio Album#The Band#Sugarhouse Soundworks#Plump#Twiddle
edmidentity.com

Bob Moses Release “Love Brand New” Off Forthcoming Album

Bob Moses is gearing up for the release of The Silence In Between with their latest single “Love Brand New” and tour details. From releasing memorable tunes to playing sets at unique venues, GRAMMY Award-winning duo Bob Moses has left a lasting impression on the dance music scene. After a massive run of shows with the return of live music events around the world and teasing that big news was coming in the new year, they’ve held true to their word with the initial details for their forthcoming album The Silence In Between.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Susanna releases brand new video for Alchemy of Suffering

Norwegian art rocker Susanna has released a video for her brand new single Alchemy Of Suffering, which you can watch below. It's the first new music to be taken from her upcoming album Elevation, which will be released through SusannaSonata on March 25. Like her 2020 release Baudelaire & Piano,...
MUSIC
go955.com

The Scorpions debut music video for title track of forthcoming album, ‘Rock Believer’

The Scorpions celebrate the joy of rocking their fans like a hurricane in the official video for the title track of their forthcoming studio album, Rock Believer. The clip, which premiered this week at the veteran German hard rockers’ YouTube channel, features new scenes of The Scorpions performing “Rock Believer” in a studio, mixed with archival footage of the band playing at a variety of major concerts and behind-the-scenes footage of the group interacting with fans and having fun offstage.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Pillow Queens announce new album, release video

Pillow Queens have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Leave The Light On and will be out April 1 via Royal Mountain Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Be By Your Side". The video was directed by Kate Dolan. Pillow Queens released In Waiting in 2020. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
theprp.com

Korn Release Tease Of Drum Tracks Of Their New Song

It would appear that a new single from Korn may be but a few days away. A new teaser site launched by the band today (January 06th) at kornofficial.com sports what appears to be the isolated drum tracks from a song on the band’s forthcoming new album “Requiem” (click on the lyrics at the bottom of the screen on the site to hear it.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
nextmosh.com

Ingested release new music video “Rebirth”

British death metal brutes Ingested have released their new single “Rebirth” in official music video form — stream the clip below. The track appears on the band’s new album, which is set to drop this fall on Metal Blade Records (more info coming soon). “‘Rebirth’ has...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

The Wooks Release Second Single “Little While” From Forthcoming Album

Rather than repeating the formal studio experiences for past albums, The Wooks—CJ Cain on guitar and vocals, Harry Clark on mandolin and vocals, George Guthrie on banjo and vocals, and Allen Cooke on Dobro—recorded Flyin’ High, their forthcoming album releasing on February 25th, over two sessions in Nashville in the home studio of bluegrass guitarist Jake Stargel. One of tracks that came out of the buttoned up yet still creatively loose studio experience was “Little While,” the album’s second single that is available everywhere today. Earlier this week, Folk Alley debuted the track alongside an alternate-take video that showcases the band’s roots: circled around one mic, perfect harmonies, and tasty picking. Folk Alley noted that “the animated music and vocals evoke the human tendency to look back and linger on the past that’s a part of us while celebrating those moments in the past that make us smile.” Folk Alley continued with, “There’s a melancholy undertone to the song, but the band’s high-spirited vocals remind us to “enjoy the things that make you smile” for they’re gone in a little while. The energetic music spirals joyously upward as the final notes of the song fade, leaving us smiling.” Listen to the track and see its accompanying video here. Stream Flyin’ High’s first two singles now via this link and watch the title track’s video by clicking here.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy