Epik High 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, Coachella

Save some dough by taking advantage of ticket discounts at local theaters. Like everything else, the price of a movie ticket just keeps rising. Thankfully, there are still some bargains to be found at the best movie theaters in Chicago, though you'll probably have to adjust your viewing schedule slightly. From membership programs at local arthouse cinemas to matinee discounts at neighborhood theaters, you can still score a movie ticket for less than the price of a drink at a Chicago cocktail bar. And once summer rolls around, you can even catch free screenings in Chicago parks. Ready to eat popcorn and sit through trailers? Here's where you'll find cheap movie tickets in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO