ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Epik High 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, Coachella

By Matt Levy
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2022 is shaping up to be quite a year for South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High. The rap trio have just been tapped to play the Coachella music festival, have plans to release the new album “Epik High Is Here Pt. II” and are embarking on a massive tour of North...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
sounderatheart.com

Sounders preseason tour headlines Coachella invitational

This long winter without soccer was beginning to feel like that time Taylor Swift disappeared in 2017, but now we have a complete preseason schedule to usher in the next [Reputation] era of Sounders soccer. The Sounders will be training in Seattle from now until Jan. 23, before they start...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Fortune

Coachella music festival sells out tickets despite Omicron surge

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Coachella sold out its remaining tickets in just 75 minutes this morning, which could indicate a strong 2022 music festival season, despite the current surge in cases.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tablo
epicstream.com

Epik High Receives Invitation To Attend Coachella For The Third Time

Epik High is set to attend and perform at the Coachella this April 2022. Epik High will once again grace the Coachella stage as the hip-hop group receives an invitation to attend the festival for the third time. Epik High's management agency revealed on January 13 that the group had...
ENTERTAINMENT
WAFB

Where lotto winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Powerball jackpot soaring to more than $630 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wedr.com

Win tickets to the Legends Of The Streets Tour!

Listen all week long for your chance to see the Legends Of The Streets Tour starring Rick Ross, Trina, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and more at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise February 12th! Sponsored by We Are Live Entertainment and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B…99 JAMZ!
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Stubhub#Vivid Seats#Ticketmaster#Seatgeek#Megaseats#Roseland Theater#The House Of Blues
allkpop.com

Epik High are the first Korean artists to receive their 3rd invite to the 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival'

Hip hop group Epik High will be performing at the 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022'. On January 13 KST, OURS Co. stated, "Epik High have been invited to the U.S. grand music festival 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022'." This marks Epik High's third invite to the music festival, after being included in the artist lineup back in 2016 and in 2020. Epik High are the first Korean artists to receive an invite to 'Coachelle' a total of three times.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Where to find cheap movie tickets in Chicago

Save some dough by taking advantage of ticket discounts at local theaters. Like everything else, the price of a movie ticket just keeps rising. Thankfully, there are still some bargains to be found at the best movie theaters in Chicago, though you'll probably have to adjust your viewing schedule slightly. From membership programs at local arthouse cinemas to matinee discounts at neighborhood theaters, you can still score a movie ticket for less than the price of a drink at a Chicago cocktail bar. And once summer rolls around, you can even catch free screenings in Chicago parks. Ready to eat popcorn and sit through trailers? Here's where you'll find cheap movie tickets in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Postponed Grammys move to Las Vegas, set for April 3

The Grammy music awards will be held in Las Vegas for the first time this April after being postponed because of the surge of Omicron-variant Covid-19 cases across the United States. The 64th annual Grammys -- featuring nominees including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo -- had been due to take place in Los Angeles on January 31. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show will now take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. "We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy