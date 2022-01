You might be thinking “London International Horse Show? I’ve never heard of that before,” but my guess is that you probably have. It used to be called Olympia, and it’s been running in some form in London at Christmas for over 100 years. This year, because of renovations to the Olympia buildings, the show moved to the ExCel Centre at Victoria Docks, just out of central London.

