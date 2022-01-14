More than 37K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan

The world watched Judge Alexis Krot shame a 72-year-old cancer patient for his messy yard, and they are not happy. The line above reads like clickbait. There's no way a judge would receive the information that a man couldn't tend to his yard because he's in his 70's and fighting cancer, and would respond with the words, "If I could give you jail time, I would." That's a small taste of the shade Judge Alexis Krot threw at this man as if he was a criminal or menace to society.

HAMTRAMCK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO