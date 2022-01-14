ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

More than 37K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan

WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were more than 37,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Friday. As of Jan. 14, there were a total of...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 13

Joe
5d ago

And what is Whitmer doing? No extra hospital beds no therapeutics no treatments not enough testing. Just send them to nursing homes and don’t count the dead bodies. In stead of Governor Whitmer we should call her “The nursing home serial killer” or a “ domestic terrorist” she has killed more ppl with her nursing home policy than 9/11.

Reply
4
Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Where Omicron is Spreading Fast

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the U.S., and Michigan is no exception. In fact, Michigan broke a new coronavirus record this week, with the state health department reporting a two-day total of 25,858 confirmed cases earlier this week. Much of the transmission is driven by the highly contagious...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

More than 1,600 Afghan refugees expected to arrive in Michigan by next month

Detroit — Hundreds of the Afghan refugees who have resettled in Michigan are living in hotels as finding affordable housing and other support has become a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Detroit-based resettlement agency told The Detroit News. Michigan is slated to aid 1,603 Afghan refugees, many of...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

A fifth Michigan hospital will get support from a military medical team

A fifth team of military medical staff will be headed to Michigan to help the state’s overwhelmed hospitals. The new team is expected to arrive at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in the coming weeks. Military medical teams are already working at hospitals in Saginaw, Dearborn, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lieutenant Governor on Michigan’s worst COVID surge: Don’t expect a lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of Michiganders are isolating at home with COVID-19. One of them is Michigan’s own lieutenant governor, Garlin Gilchrist. Gilchrist tested positive over the weekend. Wednesday, he spoke with News 10 over a video call. When asked what the administration is doing to combat the state’s worst COVID-19 surge yet, he said don’t expect a lockdown.
LANSING, MI
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases: Here’s why

(In the video player above: Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff discusses omicron in Ohio. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon with a large surge in cases. In the last 24 hours, 41,455 COVID cases, 472 hospitalizations, 36 intensive care unit […]
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan to offer free at-home COVID tests at 18 libraries: Here’s where

Michigan is partnering with 18 libraries to test a pilot program that offers free at-home COVID tests to residents. This week, nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped to 18 libraries in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties and the City of Detroit. Each site received 300 COVID-19 at-home test kits that each include one test.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

One new COVID school outbreak reported in Oakland County

Schools in Oakland County reported just one new COVID-19 outbreak in one school with five cases last week. Schools in Oakland County reported just one new COVID-19 outbreak in one school with five cases last week. With many schools going virtual due to the omicron surge the low numbers is...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The Internet Reacts to Michigan Judge Attacking Cancer Patient

The world watched Judge Alexis Krot shame a 72-year-old cancer patient for his messy yard, and they are not happy. The line above reads like clickbait. There's no way a judge would receive the information that a man couldn't tend to his yard because he's in his 70's and fighting cancer, and would respond with the words, "If I could give you jail time, I would." That's a small taste of the shade Judge Alexis Krot threw at this man as if he was a criminal or menace to society.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
The Daily Reporter

Branch County's COVID cases up 21.1%; Michigan cases plummet 11.7%

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 128,398 new cases. That's down 11.7% from the previous week's tally of 145,333 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Branch County reported 362 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 299 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,214 cases and 150 deaths. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan adds 86,009 cases, 501 deaths from COVID-19 over 5 days

Michigan on Wednesday added 86,009 COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths from the virus, including cases from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The state averaged 17,202 confirmed cases per day over the five days. Of the latest deaths reported, 346 were identified during a delayed records review, according to the state health department.
MICHIGAN STATE

