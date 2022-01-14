ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alabama WR Slade Bolden Declares for NFL Draft

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHXAs_0dm415St00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has lost another one of its starting receivers to the next level. A day after Jameson Williams declared for the NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide saw fellow starting receiver Slade Bolden follow suit Friday afternoon.

"Dear Bama Nation, I want to first off say how blessed and thankful I am to have been a part of a loving and supporting fan base," Bolden posted on social media. "I will miss BDS [Bryant-Denny Stadium] and the fans more than anything.

"I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with this opportunity. I would also like to thank Coach [Holman] Wiggins, Coach [Bill] O'Brien, and most of all Coach [Nick] Saban for believing in me and giving me every opportunity to be successful.

"I'm thankful for my family, my teammates, and all those along the way that supported me and were there when I needed them.

"I played my heart out every game and did everything I could to help this team win. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft to chase my dreams that I've worked so hard to achieve.

"Lastly, I just want to thank the University of Alabama for everything. It's been an unbelievable ride and the experience of a lifetime. Roll Tide for life!"

Bolden, a redshirt junior, played in all 15 games this season while making 10 starts at the slot position. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound receiver recorded 408 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. He also averaged 6.6 yards on 15 punt returns and 13.4 yards on five kickoff returns.

Along with the Williams and Bolden departures, Alabama is still waiting on a draft decision from starter John Metchie III. Players have until Monday to make their draft decisions. This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Earlier Friday, Alabama saw sophomore receiver Javon Baker enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Following Friday's news, Alabama's current returning scholarship receivers include Metchie as well as Thaui Jones-Bell, Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle, Agiye Hall, Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary. The Tide also added five freshmen in Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Shazz Preston.

This story will be updated.

IN THIS ARTICLE
